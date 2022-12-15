Local college roundup: UW-L men's basketball team beaten by Saint Mary's

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team is suddenly on a two-game losing streak.

The Eagles started the season with nine straight victories, but Saint Mary’s (Minn.) came to Mitchell Hall on Wednesday night and left town with a 73-66 nonconference victory.

The Cardinals (3-5) won for the second time in three games and followed up a Trine (Ind.) win over the Eagles (9-2) with one of their own. UW-L dropped from a No. 3 national ranking to No. 7 after the loss to Trine.

Saint Mary’s led by as many as 11 points in the second half and only allowed the Eagles to get within four twice. The last time was at 57-53, when Austin Westra made a jump shot in the paint with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

Breyton Buysman followed that with a 3-pointer and teammate Raheem Anthony a jump shot on a fast break after a missed 3-pointer by Ethan Anderson to quickly push the advantage back to nine.

Buysman made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 23 points for Saint Mary’s, which made 16 of 29 field goals and 5 of 10 3-pointers in the second half after taking a 32-28 halftime lead.

Westra led UW-L with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He made 10 of 14 shots and was backed up by a 15-point performance from Henry Noone, who made 5 of 8 attempts from the 3-point line.

Saint Xavier 81, Viterbo 79

The V-Hawks (7-5) lost their second straight game when Cedric Johnson scored the winning basket with 7 seconds left at Beggs Gymnasium.

Robert Cunitz had a shot before the buzzer, but the off-balance attempt didn’t gall.

Jack Monis had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Viterbo, which also received 15 points from Ben Olson, 14 from Cunitz and 11 from Cole Crubel.

WRESTLING

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 28, UW-Eau Claire 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The third-ranked Eagles (8-0, 2-0) handled the ninth-ranked Blugolds to win their 600th dual meet as a program

UW-Eau Claire (3-2, 3-1) won the first two matches before UW-L won the next five to take control.

Tyler Goebel (13-3), who is ranked seventh nationally, gave the Eagles the lead for good at 8-7 with a 6-3 decision over Zach Sato at 149 pounds.

Michael Douglas improved to 14-1 with a sudden victory over Jackson Schichel at 295.