Local college roundup: UW-L men's basketball team wins seventh straight

WAVERLY, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team came from behind to beat Wartburg 83-78 on Saturday and extend its season-opening winning streak to seven games.

The Eagles trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half before reeling Wartburg (5-1) in and taking a 67-66 lead on two Austin Westra free throws with 6 minutes, 17 seconds remaining. Westra scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds and added a layup on La Crosse’s next possession to complete a 17-0 run that lasted more than four minutes.

Seth Anderson added 18 points and five rebounds and Ethan Anderson 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Henry Noone completed the Eag;es’ double-figure scoring with 14 points and three of his team’s five 3-pointers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Holiday Inn Express Classic

Simpson (Iowa) 70, UW-La Crosse 56

The Eagles (6-2) had a two-game winning streak snapped in their second game of a home tournament at Mitchell Hall.

La Crosse fell behind early and struggled to catch up after making just 2 of 13 shots (15.4%) in the first quarter and finding itself in a 17-8 hole. The Eagles were outscored in each of the first three quarters and faced a 14-point deficit heading to the fourth.

Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke led La Crosse with 16 points and made 4 of 9 attempts from the 3-point line. She also had three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.

Paige Schumann and Lexie Higgins each added eight points, and Higgins posted a team-high eight rebounds.

Simpson made nine 3-pointers and was led by Cameron Kincaid’s 18 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0