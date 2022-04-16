Local college roundup: UW-L now holds losing record in baseball

The UW-La Crosse baseball team had its record — both overall and in the WIAC — fall below the .500 mark after losing two games to UW-Whitewater at Copeland Park on Saturday.

The Warhawks beat the Eagles 12-5 and 9-6 with the help of 28 hits and five innings of scoring three runs or more. La Crosse (12-13, 7-8) has lost seven straight games after being swept by Whitewater (19-6, 11-3) in consecutive doubleheaders.

The Eagles, who made three errors in each game, used a four-run bottom of the third to tie the Warhawks at 4 in the first game. George Seaman led off the third with a solo home run, and Mac Born followed with a two-run shot after the second out was recorded.

Whitewater took control back with three runs in the top of the fifth and held La Crosse scoreless in five of the final six innings.

Tommy Nelson and Zach Carney also drove in a run each for the Eagles, and Carney finished 2 for 4. Zach Campbell was 4 for 5 with a home run, and Matt Scolan drove in four runs for the Warhawks.

La Crosse never recovered from giving up five runs on the top of the first inning in the second game. It was within 6-4 after scoring three runs in the bottom of the third, but Whitewater responded with a three-run top of the fourth.

Born was 2 for 4 with a two-run single in the third and an RBI single in the seventh. Carney also drove in two runs for the Eagles, and Alex Mach relieved starting pitcher Alex Redman (2-3) with 5⅓ scoreless innings that included seven strikeouts, three walks and three hits allowed.

Matt Scolan doubled for one of Whitewater’s four extra-base hits and drove in three runs. Jacob DeMeyer was 3 for 4 with three RBI, and Nick Paget was 2 for 5 with two RBI for Whitewater.

NSAA

Mayville State 12, Viterbo 11 (10)

Mayville State 8, Viterbo 1 (7)

The V-Hawks were down 11-6 entering the bottom of the ninth inning during the first game against Mayville State, but far from out.

A pair of hit batters with the bases loaded helped the V-Hawks (12-29, 4-16) put themselves in position to rally. RBI singles from senior catcher Zach Braun and senior first baseman Cole Benson tied the game and forced the game to extra innings.

The hopes of a comeback were put to rest in the 10th when the Comets scored on a passed ball before retiring the V-Hawks with a double play, holding onto a 12-11 win.

The Comets topped the win in game one with a 8-1 victory. Four runs in the seventh inning helped seal the win. Mayville State senior pitcher Matthew Johnston shut down the V-Hawks, striking out six and only walking one batter in a complete game.

SOFTBALL

NSAA

Dakota State 12, Viterbo 7

Viterbo 15, Dakota State 14

The V-Hawks (4-28, 1-15) ended an 11-game losing streak in the second half of their doubleheader against Dakota State and won their first conference game.

A pair of players — junior catcher Morgan James and sophomore infielder Haleigh Zanoni — each drove in three runs in the V-Hawks highest scoring game of the season. James hit a two-run homer in the sixth that sealed the game. Junior infielder Karrisa Walsh and freshman outfielder Ella Driebel each added two RBI.

The V-Hawks struggled at the start of game one, allowing six runs in the first two innings. The Trojans won that game 12-7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0