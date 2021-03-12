Local college roundup: UW-L picks up lacrosse victory

The UW-La Crosse women's lacrosse team picked up a 13-4 victory over Augsburg (Minn.) on Friday.

The Eagles (2-1) scored six times in the first half and seven in the second to bounce back from a loss to Hamline (Minn.) on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Britta Nelson had three goals and one assist for the Eagles, who held a 37-15 advantage in shots. Nelson scored twice in the first half and once in the second.

Sophomore teammate Mackenzie Chvatal had seven of those 37 shots and scored twice in the second half. Junior Valerie Johnson and freshman Bella Post also scored twice for the Eagles, and Johnson added an assist.

Johnson and Nicole Jernander are tied for the team lead with seven goals this season. Abigail Steigauf, who had one goal and one assist against Augsburg, leads the Eagles with nine total points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0