Local college roundup: UW-L, Viterbo men win conference tournament openers

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team is headed to the semifinal round of the WIAC Tournament after beating UW-River Falls 80-58 in a quarterfinal game at Mitchell Hall on Tuesday.
The third-seeded Eagles (21-5) tied the program record for wins in a season and play at second-seeded UW-Oshkosh (17-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
UW-La Crosse, ranked 20th by D3hoops.com, held a nine-point halftime lead before taking over in the second half and never trailed.
The Eagles held a 48-40 lead in the second half before gaining separation with a 15-2 run. Terek Nesheim scored eight points during that run and gave UW-La Crosse a 63-42 lead on a 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 6 seconds remaining.
Wyatt Cook scored a team-high 21 points for the Eagles, who also received 13 from Nesheim, 12 from Ethan Anderson and 11 from Seth Anderson.
Cook made three of UW-La Crosse's 10 3-pointers, and Ethan Anderson led the team with eight rebounds.
The Titans swept two regular-season games from the Eagles, winning 79-63 at Oshkosh and 79-74 at Mitchell Hall.
NSAA Tournament
Viterbo 90, Valley City State 69
The V-Hawks (15-13) advanced to the semifinal round of their conference tournament by shooting 64.3 percent (36-for-56) from the floor at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.
Onalaska High School graduate Noah Fredrickson scored a team-high 21 points for Viterbo and went 3-for-6 from the 3-point line in the process.
Jack Monis made 10 of 14 shots and added 20 points and six assists for the V-Hawks, who have won three games in a row, play Mayville State (22-5) in a semifinal game at Watertown, S.D. on Saturday. That game tips off at 8 p.m.
G-E-T graduate Chris Thompson had 16 points — he was 3-for-3 form the 3-point line — and had five assists for Valley City State.