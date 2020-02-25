Local college roundup: UW-L, Viterbo men win conference tournament openers

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team is headed to the semifinal round of the WIAC Tournament after beating UW-River Falls 80-58 in a quarterfinal game at Mitchell Hall on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Eagles (21-5) tied the program record for wins in a season and play at second-seeded UW-Oshkosh (17-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

UW-La Crosse, ranked 20th by D3hoops.com, held a nine-point halftime lead before taking over in the second half and never trailed.

The Eagles held a 48-40 lead in the second half before gaining separation with a 15-2 run. Terek Nesheim scored eight points during that run and gave UW-La Crosse a 63-42 lead on a 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 6 seconds remaining.

Wyatt Cook scored a team-high 21 points for the Eagles, who also received 13 from Nesheim, 12 from Ethan Anderson and 11 from Seth Anderson.

Cook made three of UW-La Crosse's 10 3-pointers, and Ethan Anderson led the team with eight rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Titans swept two regular-season games from the Eagles, winning 79-63 at Oshkosh and 79-74 at Mitchell Hall.

NSAA Tournament