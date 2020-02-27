Local college roundup: UW-L women's and men's basketball teams knocked out of WIAC Tournament

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team led by as many as 11 points in the second half but fell to UW-Eau Claire 59-56 in the WIAC Tournament semifinals Thursday night at Mitchell Hall.

The Blugolds' Hallee Hoeppner knocked down a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to play to extend her team's lead to 56-53 before Dani Craig hit a 3-pointer — her only points of the game — with 19 seconds left to knot the game at 56.

Hoeppner, though, wasn't done and made a 3 with 5 seconds to play, and Craig missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Hoeppner finished with a game-high 17 points. UW-Eau Claire (18-9), which outscored the Eagles 18-12 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth, also got a double-double from Anna Graaskamp, who had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Delaney Schoenenberger led UW-L (19-7) with 15 points. The Eagles also got double-digit points from Ava Kramer (14) and Kyah Steiner (11). Lexi Higgins grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with seven points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC Tournament semifinals

UW-Oshkosh 76, UW-La Crosse 68 (OT)