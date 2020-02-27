Local college roundup: UW-L women's and men's basketball teams knocked out of WIAC Tournament

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team led by as many as 11 points in the second half but fell to UW-Eau Claire 59-56 in the WIAC Tournament semifinals Thursday night at Mitchell Hall.
The Blugolds' Hallee Hoeppner knocked down a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to play to extend her team's lead to 56-53 before Dani Craig hit a 3-pointer — her only points of the game — with 19 seconds left to knot the game at 56.
Hoeppner, though, wasn't done and made a 3 with 5 seconds to play, and Craig missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Hoeppner finished with a game-high 17 points. UW-Eau Claire (18-9), which outscored the Eagles 18-12 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth, also got a double-double from Anna Graaskamp, who had 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Delaney Schoenenberger led UW-L (19-7) with 15 points. The Eagles also got double-digit points from Ava Kramer (14) and Kyah Steiner (11). Lexi Higgins grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with seven points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
WIAC Tournament semifinals
UW-Oshkosh 76, UW-La Crosse 68 (OT)
OSHKOSH — Wyatt Cook hit a jumper with 46 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 64, but the Titans (18-8) outscored the 20th-ranked Eagles (21-6) 12-4 in overtime.
UW-L's Ethan Anderson scored a game-high 25 points, and Cook added 14. The Eagles, who trailed 42-34 at the half, also got 10 points apiece from Luke Norcia and Seth Anderson, but UW-L shot just 38 percent from the floor and was outrebounded 47-31.
UW-Oshkosh got double-double from Jack Flynn and Adam Fravert. Flynn scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Fravert had 23 points and 13 rebounds. Will Mahoney (12 points) was also in double figures for the Titans, who had 30 points in the paint.