WAUKESHA, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team withstood a tough shooting night before piecing together a fourth-quarter rally to get past Carroll University 58-55 in its season opener on Saturday.
The Eagles couldn’t buy a bucket and were just 23 of 71 from the field including 5 of 27 (21 percent) from the 3-point line.
But the Eagles performed defensively, holding the Pioneers to 17 of 47 shooting (36 percent) and 6 of 24 from 3-point range.
The Eagles' bad shooting night nearly came back to bite them. After freshman Kat Fitzgerald’s layup made it 58-48 with 4:32 left, the Eagles did not score another point and had to rely on defense to close it out. Carroll had an opportunity to tie the game, but missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left.
Senior Dani Craig paced the UW-L offensive attack, recording 16 points and five rebounds. Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner had 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, while Fitzgerald provided a lift off the bench by scoring eight points with seven rebounds in her first collegiate game.
The Eagles are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coe College.
You have free articles remaining.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
WIAC Tournament
Whitewater 4, La Crosse 1
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Eagles had their run at a conference tournament championship ended by the Warhawks, who scored twice in each half.
Hayley Hargroder scored with an assist from Sophie Amundson in the 23rd minute to tie the game at 1 before Whitewater broke the tie 11 minutes later and added two second-half goals.
Anna Boyd scored two of Whitewater's goals. La Crosse (12-7-3) received three saves from Shannon Quinn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.