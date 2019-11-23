The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team had everything turning in its favor during a home opener against Cornell (Iowa) on Saturday.
The Eagles defense was unstoppable, Emma Gamoke was on fire, and UW-L took home a 71-39 win to boost its overall record to 4-1.
UW-L held Cornell under 10 points in each of the first three quarters, and held it to just 13 in the fourth. Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, led the winning efforts with 22 points. The sophomore made five 3-pointers and was 8-for-17 from the field. Lexie Higgins landed in double-figure stats with 10 rebounds. Delaney Schoenenberger added nine points, and Dani Craig chipped in with eight.
The Eagles resume action on Tuesday at home against Luther College (Iowa) at 5 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALLSaint Francis 81,
Viterbo 65
Despite outscoring Saint Francis (10-0) in the second half, Viterbo (3-6) was unable to grab a win.
The V-Hawks were down 47-27 at the half, and outscored Saint Francis 38-34 in the second half. Tyree Young led the V-Hawks with 23 points and an additional eight boards. Robert Cunitz (10) and Jack Monis (10) both turned in double-figure scoring. Lowden Rockweiler recorded 11 points off the bench and made two 3s. Overall, Viterbo went 7-for-11 from the foul line and 26-for-52 from the field.
CROSS COUNTRYNCAA Division III Championships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —The UW-L men finished seventh and brought hom two All-Americans. The Eagles had a team score of 231 as Pomona-Pitzer (164) won the race.
Senior Josh Schraeder earned All-American honors with his fourth-place finish and time of 24 minutes, 32.1 seconds. Senior Tyler Nault finished his collegiate career with an All American title and a sixth-place finish. UW-L was the only team with two top-10 finishers in the 32-team field.
The UW-L women (434) finished 19th in the 32-team field. Sophomore Rachel Jeffers (22:46.3) led the Eagles with a 57th-place finish, followed by sophomore Kaylan Marshall (22:52.4) in 68th.
WRESTLINGNonconference
Augsburg Invitational
MINNEAPOLIS — The Eagles brought home two victories and two second-place finishes.
Hayden Schlough won the 141-pound bracket with two tech. falls and two decisions. Schlough won the championship match with a 7-3 decision over Mason Schulz (Moorhead). Isaac Gust won the 184-pound bracket with a two tech. falls and a decision. Gust won the bracket with a 17-2 tech. fall against Anthony Stege (Nebraska Wesleyan).
Ian McGee (125) placed second, making it to the championship match with a 6 minute, 57 pin over Luther’s Jesse Martinez. Grant Zamin (157) took second and posted wins by technical fall, decision and major decision before falling to a 5-3 decision in the championship match.
