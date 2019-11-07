STEVENS POINT — The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team is now one win away from a return trip to the NCAA tournament.
The fourth-seeded Eagles showed their resiliency by going on the road and withstanding two overtime periods before defeating second-seeded UW-Stevens Point 3-0 in a shootout in a WIAC tournament semifinal on Thursday at Stevens Point.
The Eagles now move on to the WIAC title game where they will play the winner of UW-Whitewater and UW-River Falls, who faced off Thursday night, on Saturday. If the Warhawks win then UW-L will travel to Whitewater Saturday.
It was a game that it appeared Stevens Point was in control.
The Pointers (11-4-3) outshot the Eagles 25-5 and had more shots on goal then the Eagles (10-0).
Maddy Hardyman gave the Pointers the lead in the 73rd minute before Sydney Halstead and UW-L answered less than four minutes later when Halstead found the back of the net after a nice feed from Maddy Fennessy to make 1-1.
That score would hold up until the shootout. After a miss on the first PK, the Eagles would make the next three courtesy of Sophie Amundson, Halstead and Katie Feller. Point missed all three of their chances.
VOLLEYBALL
Three Eagles honored by WIAC
MADISON — UW-La Crosse sophomore outside hitter Emma Lawrence and senior setter Abbey Fox have been selected to the 2019 All-WIAC team. Aquinas High School graduate Courtney Conway was selected to the All-WIAC Sportsmanship Team for the second straight season.
It was the second consecutive season, Lawrence was selected to the All-WIAC first team while Fox is recognized after earning honorable mention accolades last season.
Lawrence led the Eagles in kills (442), total attempts (1,378) and points (480). She ranks second in the WIAC in kills and points.
Fox led UW-L in assists (921) and aces (29).
Conway finished third on the team in digs (319) and finished with double-digit digs in 15 of UW-L's 30 matches.
