The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team advanced past the first round of the WIAC Tournament on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over UW-Oshkosh at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The fourth-seeded Eagles (12-6-2) play at second-seeded UW-Stevens Point in a semifinal game at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Maddy Fennessy broke the scoreless tie at the 54-minute, 30-second mark with her third goal of the season. Quinn Shannon had five saves to record the shutout.
The Eagles, who have allowed three goals in their past 10 games, are trying to win the conference tournament for the third year in a row and lost a 1-0 game to the Pointers (11-4-2) on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
WIAC Tournament
Stevens Point 3, La Crosse 0
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Pointers (24-8) ended the Eagles' season at 16-14 with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 quarterfinal victory at Berg Gymnasium.
You have free articles remaining.
Emma Lawrence led La Crosse with eight kills, while Abbey Fox had 16 assists and eight digs. Brianne Korducki added seven kills and Sophie Quelle a team-high 16 digs for the Eagles.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Viterbo 79, Holy Family 50
MANITOWOC, Wis. — Onalaska High School graduate Noah Fredrickson scored 16 points and teammate Robert Cunitz 12 to lead the V-Hawks (1-1) to their first win of the season.
Fredrickson was 5-for-10 from the 3-point line and added four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the winning effort. Cunitz was 3-for-5 from the 3-point line, and Viterbo wound up making 17 of 36 attempts (47.2 percent).
Brady Polk led the way with seven rebounds and tied Tyree Young with a team-high four assists. Young also made three 3-pointers and scored nine points for the V-Hawks.
Viterbo led by 15 points after one half and scored the first eight points of the second to pull away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.