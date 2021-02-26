 Skip to main content
Local college roundup: UW-L women's basketball team closes out with win
LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Local college roundup: UW-L women's basketball team closes out with win

Emma Gamoke scored 16 points to lead the UW-La Crosse women's basketball team to a 69-48 WIAC win over UW-Platteville in a regular-season finale at Mitchell Hall on Friday.

Gamoke made 7 of 11 shots and a pair of 3-pointers for the Eagles (4-4, 3-3), who took control with a 17-9 run through the second quarter.

Kat Fitzgerald added 11 points, while Jessa Peterson scored nine and was 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

La Crosse finished second in the West Division and hosts Stevens Point in a 7 p.m. WIAC Tournament game on Monday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Platteville 73, UW-La Crosse 50

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Eagles faded in the second half of a loss to the Pioneers.

Platteville outscored La Crosse by 15 points after halftime at Bo Ryan Court.

Ethan Anderson, Will Fuhrmann and Seth Anderson each scored eight points to lead the Eagles (6-2, 5-1), who still won the West Division.

La Crosse shot just 30.4% (17-for-56) and made 8 of 29 shots (27.6%) in the second half.

The Eagles open the WIAC Tournament by hosting Stevens Point at 3 p.m. Monday.

