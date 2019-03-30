STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Carson Youngquist ignited a big day for the UW-La Crosse baseball team, helping the Eagles get off to a good start in WIAC play with a 12-3, 12-1 sweep of Stevens Point on Saturday.
Youngquist hit two, two-run home runs, an RBI double, and a two-run single in the opening game at University Field to kickstart the UW-L offense. The seven RBI is tied for third-most in a game in program history. His big day offensively boosted Mason McMahon’s winning start. McMahon tallied six strikeouts in five innings, and allowed three hits and two walks.
A four-run eighth and a five-run ninth inning gave UW-L (4-6, 2-0) a big cushion in the second game. Parker Plume hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and UW-L took advantage of two wild pitches, a passed ball, and two walks to get the rally going in the ninth. Jack McClellan went 3-for-4, including a double.
Connor Cook pitched a complete game and struck out 10. He allowed five hits, only one going for extra bases, and didn’t allow a run past the second inning.
Stevens Point dropped to 8-6, 0-2.
NSAA
Bellevue 28, Viterbo 3
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Viterbo pitching had no answers for the Bruins in the opening game of a doubleheader.
Aquinas High School graduate Ryan Ellingson had an RBI double in the third inning of the opener, and helped Viterbo cut the deficit to 4-3. But Bellevue plated 18 runs between the second and third innings to effectively end the game.
The second game wasn’t complete at Tribune press time.
SOFTBALL
Bellevue 15-10, Viterbo 3-1 (5)
The V-Hawks (8-14, 3-2) didn’t have much go their way at the Viterbo Outdoor Athletic Complex, falling in a pair of shortened games.
Taylor Vance had two RBI, while Laren Davis and Alyssa Nilssen each doubled in the first game for Viterbo (8-15, 3-3).
Sonya McCormick doubled and scored a run in the second game.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
MCAC
Saint Xavier 3, Viterbo 0
The V-Hawks wrapped their inaugural season in the MCAC with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-20 loss at Beggs Gymnasium. Saint Xavier (18-6, 8-4) hit .329 in the match.
Jacob Nonn and Chris Kahler had eight kills apiece for Viterbo (3-19, 0-12), while Andrew Lepage had 16 assists.
Nonconference
Mount Mercy 3, Viterbo 0
Viterbo finished the season in losing fashion, as accurate hitting for Mount Mercy was too much in the 25-16, 25-13, 15-16 loss.
Kahler again had eight kills, and he added seven digs. Lepage had 17 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.