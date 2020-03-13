Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball picks up first win of season

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team won its first game of the season, earning a 6-3 victory over Cornell College (Iowa) at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational on Friday in Auburndale, Florida.
The Eagles (1-3-1) struck first by plating two in the bottom of the second. Connor Cook doubled down the right-field line to drive in Parker Plume before starting pitcher Alex Schulte singled to center to score Cook.
The teams went scoreless over the next two innings before the Rams (2-7) plated three in the top of the fifth to grab the lead. But UW-L responded with three runs on the bottom of the inning to reclaim the lead.
Jack Mizgalski, who earned the win, gave up three hits, three runs and stuck out 10 in 6 innings pitched.
SOFTBALL
UW-L splits doubleheader
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse softball team split its doubleheader with St. Catherine University (Minn.), falling 4-1 in Game 1 before taking Game 2 6-3.
In Game 1, the Wildcats (8-2) plated two runs in the bottom of the first and two in the second. Sydne Shattuck was charged with the loss in Game 1. She gave up four runs on nine hits in 6 innings pitched.
In Game 2, the Eagles (2-2) scored three in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead. St. Catherine tied the game in the top of the fourth, but UW-L responded with three more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kendra Leis was 2-for-2 with 4 RBI, and Maddie Muelken picked up the win. She gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out four in 7 innings pitched.
Viterbo goes 0-3 on Friday
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Viterbo softball team dropped all three of its games at the Tucson Invitational on Friday. The V-Hawks lost to Indiana Institute of Technology 4-3, to the University of St. Francis (Ill.) 4-2 and to Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-5.
Against Indiana Institute of Technology, the V-Hawks grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Janelle Ulaszek, but the Warriors plated one run in the bottom of the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh.
Sonya McCormick was 2-for-2 and drove in two runs for Viterbo. Kendyl Schine was charged with the loss. She gave up four runs — three earned — on nine hits in 6⅓ innings pitched.
Against St. Francis, the V-Hawks struck first with a run in the bottom of the first. That lead vanished in the top of the sixth when the Fighting Saints plated four runs. Viterbo's one run in the bottom of the seventh wasn't enough to complete the comeback.
Jade Romanski was charged with the loss. She gave up four runs on 10 hits in 7 innings pitched.
Against Dickinson State, the V-Hawks again scored first with a run in the bottom of the first. But the Blue Hawks responded with three in the top of the second.
Viterbo evened the score at 3 with two runs in the bottom of the third, but Dickinson State plated one in the top of the fourth and led the rest of the way.
Ulaszek was charged with the loss. She gave up eight runs — three earned — on nine hits in 7 innings pitched.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Nonconference
Trine (Ind.) 16, UW-La Crosse 8
The Eagles (1-4) scored the first three goals of the game but dropped their home opener.
The Thunder (1-6) answered with four straight goals and took a 6-5 lead into half.
UW-L was within 9-7 in the second half before Trine scored seven straight goals to take a commanding lead.