Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball picks up first win of season

In Game 2, the Eagles (2-2) scored three in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead. St. Catherine tied the game in the top of the fourth, but UW-L responded with three more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Kendra Leis was 2-for-2 with 4 RBI, and Maddie Muelken picked up the win. She gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out four in 7 innings pitched.

Viterbo goes 0-3 on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Viterbo softball team dropped all three of its games at the Tucson Invitational on Friday. The V-Hawks lost to Indiana Institute of Technology 4-3, to the University of St. Francis (Ill.) 4-2 and to Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-5.

Against Indiana Institute of Technology, the V-Hawks grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Janelle Ulaszek, but the Warriors plated one run in the bottom of the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh.

Sonya McCormick was 2-for-2 and drove in two runs for Viterbo. Kendyl Schine was charged with the loss. She gave up four runs — three earned — on nine hits in 6⅓ innings pitched.