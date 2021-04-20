Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball sweeps doubleheader with UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept Tuesday’s doubleheader at WIAC foe UW-Stout, taking the first game 6-0 before winning the second 14-6.
The Eagles, who snapped a four-game losing streak, were led by senior and Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske in Game 1. The right-handed pitcher, who improved to 3-2 on the season, allowed only four hits and struck out nine in nine scoreless innings.
UW-L (14-8, 7-7) plated two in the fifth, one in the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth in support of Pronschinske’s complete-game shutout.
Freshman designated hitter Jonathan Wizner was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI to lead the Eagles at the plate. Junior centerfielder Zach Carney, senior third baseman Brennan Schmitt, freshman left fielder Mac Born and senior first baseman Shane Coker also drove in runs.
UW-L grabbed an early lead in Game 2 by scoring three runs in the second. The Blue Devils (10-10, 7-7) tied the game with two runs in the second and one in the fourth, but the Eagles responded with five in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Schmitt, who drove in two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh, was 4-for-5 with 3 RBI, while senior right fielder Parker Plume was 3-for-5 with 3 RBI. Born and junior catcher Ethan Gerstner drove in two runs apiece, while sophomore shortstop Connor Roesler hit a solo home run.
Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Mizgalski, who allowed four runs on six hits in five innings, picked up the win and improved to 3-1.
NSAA
Viterbo 6, Waldorf (Iowa) 5
Waldorf 4, Viterbo 3 (7 innings)
The V-Hawks (13-21, 8-12) snapped a two-game skid before dropping Game 2 of the doubleheader.
Viterbo had four errors in the first game, but a single from senior first baseman Cole Benson in the bottom of the ninth drove in sophomore shortstop Darrian Escobar-Winter to break a tie game and give his team the victory.
The V-Hawks led 3-0 after three, but the Warriors (18-22, 11-9) plated four in the top of the fifth. Viterbo scored one in the bottom of the inning, and the teams traded runs in the eighth before Benson’s single.
Junior catcher Zach Braun and junior right fielder Myles Zimdars drove in two runs apiece, while sophomore Garrett Poblick earned the win. Poblick allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on six hits in 4⅔ innings.
In Game 2, a two-run home run by sophomore third baseman Remy Stern gave the V-Hawks a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, but Waldorf plated two in the sixth to retake the lead.