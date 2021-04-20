Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball sweeps doubleheader with UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept Tuesday’s doubleheader at WIAC foe UW-Stout, taking the first game 6-0 before winning the second 14-6.

The Eagles, who snapped a four-game losing streak, were led by senior and Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske in Game 1. The right-handed pitcher, who improved to 3-2 on the season, allowed only four hits and struck out nine in nine scoreless innings.

UW-L (14-8, 7-7) plated two in the fifth, one in the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth in support of Pronschinske’s complete-game shutout.

Freshman designated hitter Jonathan Wizner was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI to lead the Eagles at the plate. Junior centerfielder Zach Carney, senior third baseman Brennan Schmitt, freshman left fielder Mac Born and senior first baseman Shane Coker also drove in runs.

UW-L grabbed an early lead in Game 2 by scoring three runs in the second. The Blue Devils (10-10, 7-7) tied the game with two runs in the second and one in the fourth, but the Eagles responded with five in the fifth to take the lead for good.