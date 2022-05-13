Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball team has season ended by Oshkosh

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team lost an 11-4 elimination game to UW-Oshkosh on Friday and had its season ended with a 24-18 record.

The Eagles were held scoreless through the first five innings and trailed 6-0 before scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth at Prucha Field.

Center fielder Zach Carney was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and first baseman George Seaman hit his third home run of the tournament and seventh if the season. Seaman went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Second baseman Mac Born ended his season by drawing a walk and scoring a run. He led the team with 16 home runs and 67 RBI while batting .372 and slugging .738.

Third baseman Jack Olver was 0 for 5, but he ended up the season with a team-high .429 batting average to go with seven home runs and 43 RBI.

TRACK AND FIELD

NSAA Championships

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Viterbo's women's team placed second to Dickinson State with 201½ points and were led by championship performances from Anya Hirsch, Ashley Veronen, Bailey Nuutinen, Lana Yeakel and two relay teams.

Veronen, Yeakel and Hirsch all ended up being double winners with their added performances on those relay teams.

Hirsch won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 12 minutes, 51.18 seconds and helped the V-Hawks cross the finish line first in the 3,200 relay (10:23.17). Veronen and Yeakel helped the 400 relay team win with a time of 50.4, while Veronen added a win in the high jump (5-2) and Yeakel won the long jump (18-0).

Nuutinen posted a victory in the pole vault (11-6).

Viterbo's men placed fourth out of seven teams with 95 points. Jalen Anderson won the 110 hurdles (15.12), Justin Moore the high jump (6-8) and Justin Moore the triple jump (46-4).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0