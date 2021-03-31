Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball team swept by Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team was swept in the WIAC doubleheader by UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.

The 16th-ranked Warhawks scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 9-2 win in the opener, then came back from an early deficit to win the second game 8-3 at Prucha Field at Jim Miller Stadium.

The Eagles (5-3, 0-1) led into the third inning of the second game after left fielder Jordan Williams hit an RBI double to score Zach Carney in the first and a sacrifice fly to bring Carney home again in the top of the third.

Whitewater (8-0, 1-0) responded with a four-run bottom of the third and took a 3-2 lead when left fielder Matt Korman hit a two-run home run off La Crosse starting pitcher Jack Mizgalski (2-1), who took his first loss.

Carney and Williams each had two hits in the second game, but La Crosse managed just six against starter Matt O'Sullivan (3-0) and reliever Connor Moroder. Mizgalski allowed seven hits and seven earned runs with five walks in 7⅓ innings.

Whitewater jumped on Zach Pronschinske (1-1) right away in the second game by scoring five runs on four hits. Carney and Jacob DeMeyer each had three hits for the Eagles, and Pronschinske allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and four walks over seven innings.