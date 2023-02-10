EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s gymnastics team won its second straight dual meet with a 190.2-182.55 WIAC victory over UW-Eau Claire in the McPhee Center on Friday.

Senior Cate Sandvik won the all-around for the Eagles with a score of 37.6. That was a point better than second-place Tia Ravara of UW-Eau Claire. The Blugolds also had third-place Harriet Toth (36.225).

Sandvik placed second on the floor exercise (9.6), fourth on the vault (9.425) and fifth on the uneven parallel bars (9.45).

The Eagles swept the top spot in every event.

Alex Wood won the vault (9.75), Kerrie Legault the uneven parallel bars (9.75), Kyla Dickson the balance beam (9.65) and Rachel Chesley the floor exercise (9.675). Chesley was also second on the uneven parallel bars (9.575) and vault (9.625).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Mayville State (N.D.) 78, Viterbo 67

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks (14-11, 8-4) came up short against the first-place Comets (20-5, 10-2) and trail them by two games with two games left to play.

Ben Olson scored 16 points to lead the V-Hawks. He made 5 of 9 shots and pulled down six rebounds.

Jack Monis added15 points and three rebounds and Robert Cunitz 13 points and five rebounds for Viterbo. Onalaska graduate Dakota Mannel led Viterbo with seven rebounds and had five assists and five steals.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks (5-19, 2-10) were outscored in every quarter and trailed 49-29 by halftime.

Natalia Leguizamon and Madison Hugdahl scored 13 points apiece to lead Viterbo. Onalaska Luther graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy had nine points and five rebounds, and Central graduate Sophie Leinfelder had nine points and five assists.