PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team went on a key run in the final minutes and then held on for a big road win, toppling Platteville 80-76 on Saturday at Williams Fieldhouse.
The Eagles led 64-61 with four minutes, 30 seconds remaining after it had dominated the second half defensively and allowed just 19 points at that juncture. UW-L went on a 7-0 run over the next 3:16 — propelled by a Tanner Bruchs 3-pointer and free throws hit by Brendon Manning and Ben Meinholz — and then converted even more free throws down the stretch despite the Pioneers hitting three 3s in the final minute.
UW-L (9-4, 2-0) had the game tied with 5:30 left in the first half, but Platteville built momentum and got its lead up to eight at the break.
“I think we were disappointed in our ability of keeping our guy in front of us in the first off,” UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said. “I think collectively we wanted to do a better job and then came out and did it.”
La Crosse started the second half on a 12-4 run, though, and tied the game again.
A key to La Crosse’s success in the second half was getting itself in the bonus with more than 10 minutes left. The Eagles entered the game a 71.8 percent free-throw shooting team, and helped that metric by going 21 of 26 from the line Saturday.
“To be able to put five guys that shoot a high percentage — Brendon, Taulvish (McCray) and Tanner all shoot at or above 80 percent — it just gives us an advantage. We don’t have to make changes to our lineup just for free throws.”
Manning, a senior forward and the team’s leading scorer, again led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Meinholz and junior Terek Nesheim each had 14, while senior guard Taulvish McCray added 12. Manning, Meinholz and McCray accounted for 18 of the team’s free throws, six apiece.
It wasn’t until the last week of the WIAC season last year that the Eagles won both conference games in a week. Doing that in the first week of the season was a confidence boost for La Crosse.
“We have to stack 2-0 weeks on top of each other,” Dernbach said. “Next week, we get the opportunity for another one starting with Eau Claire, who’s at the top of the conference. To be in the hunt, we have to stack 2-0 weeks together.”
Platteville (7-6, 0-2) — which was ranked in the d3hoops.com Top 25 to begin the season — was led by Quentin Shields’ 28 points. Robert Duax added 17 and nine rebounds.
NSAA
Valley City State 69, Viterbo 55
A sluggish start was too much to overcome for the V-Hawks (9-8, 2-1). Viterbo shot 8-for-25 from the floor in the first half, and trailed by 19 at halftime.
Despite a better second-half showing and cutting the lead to 10 on multiple occasions, the V-Hawks never got closer than that.
Jake Schroeckenthaler had 15 points off the bench to lead the team. Seniors Cade Anderson and Jason Tichy each scored 10 points, and combined for 17 rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Valley City State 69, Viterbo 61
Valley City State (5-9, 2-1) used a strong performance from the free-throw line and outscored Viterbo (7-9, 0-3) 20-13 in the decisive fourth quarter to earn a NSAA win before 118 fans at Beggs Gymnasium. Mackenzie Huber led Valley City State, which hit 18 of 24 free throws, with 18 points.
Alyssa Nilssen led Viterbo with a 13-point, five-rebound performance, while Ambree Schlosser added 12 points. Madessa Collins, a Aquinas High School graduate, added nine points and six rebounds. Viterbo shot 39 percent from the field, but was just 8 of 28 from 3-point territory. The V-Hawks were 7-for-13 from the foul line.
WRESTLING
NWCA National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team finished eighth of 24 teams on Saturday on the second day of the Division III portion of the national tournament.
The 10th-ranked Eagles took down No. 21 Millikin 32-9 in the first match of the day, fell to No. 8 Baldwin Wallace 30-13, and then beat No. 11 Coe 22-21 on criteria in the eighth-place match.
The Eagles’ lineup was hampered by injuries late in the day, with Jackson Schoen (165 pounds) and Sawyer Massie (174) both having to withdraw from matches.
“We had a couple of injuries, and that created a 12-point swing, but our kids just battled,” coach Dave Malecek said. “I think this group came together this weekend. They got a taste of a national tournament, some national competition.”
Junior heavyweight Konrad Ernst (14-0) stayed undefeated for UW-L, tallying falls against Millikin and B-W, and then a 6-2 decision over Coe’s Kaleb Reeves.
Sophomore 157 pounder Grant Zamin (13-2) went 3-0 on the day and 5-1 at the tournament, tallying three decisions on Saturday. Josh Stenger (113) went 3-0 Saturday with two major decisions, and moved to 11-4 this year.
UW-L hosts WIAC rival Oshkosh at 7 p.m. Thursday.
