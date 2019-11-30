Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse men's and women's basketball teams win

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team kept its unbeaten season alive by beating Wartburg College (Iowa) 74-65 Saturday night at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles (6-0) pulled away from a one-point halftime lead by shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line in the second half and were led by Wyatt Cook’s 21 points and nine rebounds.

Cook shot 9-for-15 and added three assists and three steals for La Crosse, which made 10 3-pointers and went 18-for-21 from the free-throw line.

Zac Haese made a team-high four 3-pointers and added 19 points, while Luke Norcia hit three 3s and scored 15 points to go with a team-high six assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holiday Inn Express Thanksgiving Tournament

UW-La Crosse 60, Lake Forest (Ill.) 47

Delaney Schoenenberger went 5-for-12 from the floor and scored a team-high 15 points for the Eagles (7-1) as they won their fifth game in a row.