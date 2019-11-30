Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse men's and women's basketball teams win

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team kept its unbeaten season alive by beating Wartburg College (Iowa) 74-65 Saturday night at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles (6-0) pulled away from a one-point halftime lead by shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line in the second half and were led by Wyatt Cook’s 21 points and nine rebounds.
Cook shot 9-for-15 and added three assists and three steals for La Crosse, which made 10 3-pointers and went 18-for-21 from the free-throw line.
Zac Haese made a team-high four 3-pointers and added 19 points, while Luke Norcia hit three 3s and scored 15 points to go with a team-high six assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Holiday Inn Express Thanksgiving Tournament
UW-La Crosse 60, Lake Forest (Ill.) 47
Delaney Schoenenberger went 5-for-12 from the floor and scored a team-high 15 points for the Eagles (7-1) as they won their fifth game in a row.
La Crosse outscored the Foresters 19-7 in the second to take control with a 29-20 halftime lead. Schoenenberger, who made three 3-pointers, also had six rebounds
Dani Craig and Ava Kramer added seven points apiece for the Eagles, who also received a game-high 15 rebounds from Aquinas graduate Kyah Steiner and made nine 3-pointers.
La Crosse hosts Viterbo on Dec. 11.