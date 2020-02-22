Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse men's and women's basketball teams notch wins

Luke Norcia and Wyatt Cook scored 16 points apiece to lead the No. 24 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team to a 64-54 WAIC win over UW-Eau Claire in its regular-season finale Saturday at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles, who improved to 20-5 (9-5), have won 20 games for the first time since the 2005-06 season and clinched the third seed — behind UW-Platteville and UW-Oshkosh — in the conference tournament, which begins Tuesday. UW-L will host sixth-seeded River Falls.

Cook registered a double-double on Saturday by pulling down 11 rebounds to go with his 16 points. The Eagles also got a double-double from Terek Nesheim, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

UW-L took control with an 11-0 run late in the first half that pushed their lead to 35-19 with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left before the break. Norcia, who was 4-of-6 from 3-point range, bookended the run with a pair of 3s.

The Blugolds (17-8, 8-6) didn’t go away quietly, though. They chipped away at the Eagles’ 35-21 halftime lead, and a 3-pointer from Carter Brooks brought them within two with 3:26 to play.

But Cook responded with five straight points, and Norcia knocked down a pair of free throws to extend UW-L’s lead back to nine with 30 seconds to play.