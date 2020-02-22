Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse men's and women's basketball teams notch wins

Luke Norcia and Wyatt Cook scored 16 points apiece to lead the No. 24 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team to a 64-54 WAIC win over UW-Eau Claire in its regular-season finale Saturday at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles, who improved to 20-5 (9-5), have won 20 games for the first time since the 2005-06 season and clinched the third seed — behind UW-Platteville and UW-Oshkosh — in the conference tournament, which begins Tuesday. UW-L will host sixth-seeded River Falls.
Cook registered a double-double on Saturday by pulling down 11 rebounds to go with his 16 points. The Eagles also got a double-double from Terek Nesheim, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
UW-L took control with an 11-0 run late in the first half that pushed their lead to 35-19 with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left before the break. Norcia, who was 4-of-6 from 3-point range, bookended the run with a pair of 3s.
The Blugolds (17-8, 8-6) didn’t go away quietly, though. They chipped away at the Eagles’ 35-21 halftime lead, and a 3-pointer from Carter Brooks brought them within two with 3:26 to play.
But Cook responded with five straight points, and Norcia knocked down a pair of free throws to extend UW-L’s lead back to nine with 30 seconds to play.
Cam Kuepers led UW-Eau Claire with 19 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 80, UW-Eau Claire 61
EAU CLAIRE — The Eagles (19-6, 10-4) had four players in double figures as they clinched the second seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
Dani Craig was 4-of-8 from 3 and scored a game-high 16 points. Ava Kramer had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting off the bench, while Kyah Steiner and Delaney Schoenenberger added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
UW-L, which led 38-25 at the half, was 32-of-62 (52 percent) from the floor and 9-of-20 (45 percent) from 3.
Jessie Ruden led the Blugolds (16-9, 10-4) with 14 points.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CCAC
Viterbo 3, Robert Morris (Ill.) 0
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The V-Hawks swept the Eagles (25-17, 25-20, 25-16) for their fourth straight win.
Viterbo (9-6, 2-3) had two players with double-digit kills, led by Brett Thompson’s 15. Jacob Nonn added 10.
Andrew Lepage had a game-high 34 assists for the V-Hawks, who got double-digit digs from Chris Kahler (14) and Thomas Robson (13).
BASEBALL
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Viterbo split its doubleheader with Madonna University (Mich.), falling 19-1 in Game 1 before picking up an 8-6 win in Game 2.
In Game 1, the Crusaders plated three runs in the first, five in the second, seven in the third and four in the sixth.
Collin Hucke drove in the V-Hawks’ only run in the top of the third. Joe Cliver, who pitched two innings, was charged with the loss.
In Game 2, Viterbo plated the game’s first seven runs, tallying four in the first and three in the second. Cole Benson had drove in three, and Adam Helgeson drove in two.
Samuel Torsey picked up the win. He struck out five in five innings pitched.