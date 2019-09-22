NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse men’s cross country team won the Carleton College Invitational by a landslide on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles' top five runners all placed in the top 15 for a team score of 30 as Carleton (102) came in second. Viterbo (297) finished in 12th. The UW-L women’s team fared well in its competition, finishing second with 56 points behind Carleton (41).
Senior Tyler Nault turned in a second-place finish for UW-L with a time of 25 minutes, 33.1 seconds. Junior Chris Pahnke (26:07.7) finished second for the Eagles and fourth overall, followed by teammate Peter Schommer (26:27.5) in sixth. Freshman Ethan Gregg (eighth, 26:30.9) and senior Matt Bourland (10th, 26:33.5) also turned in top-10 finishes for UW-L.
Junior Isaiah Sample (27:20.6) finished first for Viterbo and 39th overall.
Junior Maddy Sweeney (23:28.6) led the UW-L women’s team with a seventh-place finish. Junior Libby Brugger (23:34.5) finished second for the Eagles and 10th overall followed by freshmen Maddie Hannan (23:52.1), Maddy Vantassel (24:53) and Lauren Beauchaine (23:53.3) in 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively.
The Viterbo women finished in 12th and was led by a 40th-place finish from freshman Madelyn Adam (24:46.6).
Volleyball: V-Hawks take care of business
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The sixth-ranked V-Hawks (15-3, 2-0) held off Valley City State for a 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 four-set win.
Maya Roberts recorded 17 assists in the win while Rekha Drevlow followed with 11. Lauren Sobasky set up the offense with 18 assists and tacked on nine digs and three aces. Rachel Frankowski was able to keep the defense in motion with 19 digs.
UW-L Quadrangular: The UW-La Crosse volleyball team started Day 2 of their home quadrangular with a 25-23, 25-12, 27-25 sweep over St. Norbert and followed with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18 win against Wisconsin Lutheran.
UW-L (7-6) had a strong attack in the first game, knocking down 52 kills compared to St. Norbert’s 41. Sophomore Emma Lawrence led the front row with 23 kills, which was followed by nine from freshman Anna Rossner. Rossner also led the team with four blocks. Senior Abbey Fox set up the hitters with 39 assists as junior Courtney Conway led from the back with 16 digs.
Lawrence led the attack in Game 2 with another 23 kills, which was mimicked by another 39 assists from Fox. Lawrence and fox both tacked on 13 digs as Conway followed with 12.
Women's soccer: UW-L falls in double OT
Coe (5-2-1) notched a goal in the 108th minute to get past the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team 2-1 in double overtime on Saturday. The Eagles (4-4-1) are now 0-2-1 in their last three games.
Julia Smith put UW-L on the board with her first goal of the season in the 41st minute with no assist. Quinn Shannon was in goal for UW-L, tallying four saves. V-Hawks shutout Martin Luther: The Viterbo women’s soccer team pulled past Martin Luther 3-0 thanks to a three-goal performance from Abbey Kellner.
Kellner got the ball rolling for the V-Hawks (3-3-1) with an unassisted goal in the 19th minute and then finished the first half scoring with a 29th minute goal after receiving an assist from Sydney King. The pair connected again for a second-half goal in the 47th minute.
The Viterbo goalies — Keana Meneses, Abby Breitback and Melissa Lange — had a quiet day as Martin Luther didn’t have any shots on goal.
Women's golf: Viterbo places sixth at Whitewater Invite
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Viterbo women’s golf team finished sixth with a team score of 666 after turning in a 341 first round and 325 second. St. Mary’s (Ind.) won the 18-team invite with a 609.
Bailey Schmidt led Viterbo with a 153 after shooting a 78 on Day 1 and 75 on Day 2 to finished tied for sixth. Madison Zloto had a 161 — 85 and 76 — to finished second for Viterbo and 16th overall.
