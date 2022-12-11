Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball team beaten for first time

Brent Cox made a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game to give Trine University (Ind.) the lead for good in an upset victory over UW-La Crosse at Mitchell Hall on Saturday.

Cox broke a tie with one of his four 3-pointers and Trine held on for a 67-64 win over the third-ranked Eagles.

The Thunder (7-1) bounced back from suffering their first loss of the season at UW-Stevens Point on Thursday and became the first team to beat the Eagles (9-1).

UW-L was within one point twice in the final 2 minutes but couldn’t catch Trine. Henry Noone missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game at the buzzer. The Eagles had to battle back from a nine-point halftime deficit and tied the game at 58 before Cox broke it with the pivotal 3.

Craig Steele and Austin Westra scored 16 points to lead UW-L, which has won its first two WIAC matchups. Ethan Anderson was limited to six points on 1-for-14 shooting and five rebounds.

The Eagles made just 4 of 24 3-point attempts and shot 35.7% from the floor by making 20 of 56 shots.

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 81, Viterbo 63

CHICAGO – The V-Hawks (7-4) had a two-game winning streak snapped and were outscored by 14 points in the second half.

Robert Cunitz scored a team-high 23 points, and teammate Jack Monis scored 12 and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Haskell (Kan.) 92, Viterbo 78

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The V-Hawks (2-8) lost their third game in a row after outsourcing Haskell by eight points in the first quarter.

Natalia Leguizamon and Kaitlyn Kennedy both scored 16 points to lead Viterbo, which also received 15 points from Emma Wagner and eight rebounds from Tyreesha Blaylock, Kennedy went 3-for-4 on attempts from the 3-point line.