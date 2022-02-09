Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball team wins fourth in a row

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team is in the middle of quite a battle for a WIAC championship with some of the best Division III teams in the country.

The seventh-ranked Eagles took care of business and took advantage of an upset on Wednesday to stay in the middle of that hunt with two games left to play.

Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson scored 25 points to help La Crosse beat River Falls 80-72 and improve to 19-3 overall and 9-3 in the WIAC. The Eagles are percentage points behind third-ranked Oshkosh (18-3, 8-2) and a half-game ahead of fifth-ranked Platteville (19-3, 8-3), which lost a 78-75 home game to Whitewater.

The Eagles travel to Oshkosh to play the Titans on Saturday.

La Crosse used a 10-2 run at the end of the first half for a 42-26 lead before the Falcons (11-9, 4-7) tightened things up in the second half. River Falls was within 56-51 with 10 minutes, 5 seconds left, but a 14-3 La Crosse run quickly widened the gap.

The Eagles made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1:13 to hold on for the victory.

Henry Noone finished with 17 points by hitting 5 of 8 attempts from the 3-point line. Wyatt Cook added 10 points and seven rebounds for La Crosse, which has own four in a row and lost a 56-53 game to Oshkosh early this season.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-River Falls 65, UW-La Crosse 59

The Eagles lost a tough game at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.

It was tough because it put them three losses behind third-place Eau Claire and fourth-place Oshkosh and will likely force them to play in the first round of the WIAC Tournament at the end of the season.

The Falcons dropped La Crosse to 12-10 overall and 4-7 in the conference. The Blugolds are 8-4 and the Titans 5-4 in the conference and appear to have the inside track to first-round byes as two of the top four seeds.

The Eagles, who are in fifth place in the WIAC, scored 10 of the last 13 points but couldn't come back from a 25-10 scoring deficit in the third quarter and catch the seventh-place Falcons (10-11, 3-8), who salvaged a regular-season split in the series.

Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke, Paige Schumann and Alana Gilles each scored 13 points to lead the Eagles, and Gamoke made 6 of 10 shots to get there.

River Falls, which made 14 of 25 attempts from the 3-point line, used the 25-10 run through the third quarter to turn a 31-30 lead into a 56-40 advantage.

Gilles had a team-high seven rebounds, and Schumann and Julia Seidel each made a pair of 3-pointers. The Eagles host Oshkosh at 3 p.m. Saturday.

