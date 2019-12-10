Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse's Roger Harring, Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez cited by ESPN

Former UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring has been selected by ESPN as one of the top 150 football coaches during the first 150 years of college football.
Harring checks in at No. 92 on the list, which was compiled by 150 media members, administrators and former players and coaches. Paul (Bear) Bryant of Alabama is at the top and is followed by Alabama's Nick Saban, Notre Dame's Knute Rockne, Nebraska's Tom Osborne and Grambling's Eddie Robinson.
Foermer UW-Whitewater coach Lance Leipold is 78th after going 109-6 with the Warhawks and moving on to Buffalo, and Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez is 90th.
Harring led UW-La Crosse to three national championships during 31 seasons that concluded with a 261-75-7 record. The Eagles finished first or second in the conference 25 times and won 15 WSUC and WIAC championships.
La Crosse was NAIA Division II national champion in 1985 and won NCAA Division III national titles in 1992 and 1995.
D3FOOTBALL.COM ALL-REGION INCLUDES EAGLES: UW-La Crosse wide receiver Cole Spieker and safety Peter Kissling, both seniors, earned spots on the d3football.com All-West Region teams that were announced on Tuesday.
Spieker led the Eagles with 83 catches for 1,216 yards and 12 touchdowns as the WIAC's offensive player of the year. Kissling, who had 57 tackles and five tackles behind the line of scrimmage, led the Eagles with four interceptions and 16 pass breakups.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-L men, women in top 15
The UW-La Crosse women are 12th and the men 15th in this week's d3hoops.com national polls.
The women (7-1) moved up one spot from No. 13 and take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's 5 p.m. nonconference game against Viterbo at Mitchell Hall. The men (6-0) were previously 23rd and host Ripon in the second game of the nonconference doubleheader at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
V-Hawks earn All-American honors
The NAIA announced its All-America teams on Tuesday, and Viterbo University's Katie Frohmader was selected to the first team. Teammate Maya Roberts is on the second team, and Miah Garant earned honorable mention after the V-Hawks advanced to the national semifinals.
Frohmader and Roberts were also first- and second-team All-American selections by the AVCA on Monday. Frohmader, a junior, had 574 kills with 20 or more in seven matches. She set a program record with 32 in a match against Waldorf. Roberts, a also a junior, had 455 kills (3.01 per set) and a hitting percentage of .293. Garant, another junior, had 407 kills and led the NSAA with a 3.07 hitting percentage while missing 14 matches due to injury. Garant averaged 3.99 kills per set.