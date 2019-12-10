Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse's Roger Harring, Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez cited by ESPN

Former UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring has been selected by ESPN as one of the top 150 football coaches during the first 150 years of college football.

Harring checks in at No. 92 on the list, which was compiled by 150 media members, administrators and former players and coaches. Paul (Bear) Bryant of Alabama is at the top and is followed by Alabama's Nick Saban, Notre Dame's Knute Rockne, Nebraska's Tom Osborne and Grambling's Eddie Robinson.

Foermer UW-Whitewater coach Lance Leipold is 78th after going 109-6 with the Warhawks and moving on to Buffalo, and Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez is 90th.

Harring led UW-La Crosse to three national championships during 31 seasons that concluded with a 261-75-7 record. The Eagles finished first or second in the conference 25 times and won 15 WSUC and WIAC championships.

La Crosse was NAIA Division II national champion in 1985 and won NCAA Division III national titles in 1992 and 1995.

D3FOOTBALL.COM ALL-REGION INCLUDES EAGLES: UW-La Crosse wide receiver Cole Spieker and safety Peter Kissling, both seniors, earned spots on the d3football.com All-West Region teams that were announced on Tuesday.