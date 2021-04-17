Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse softball team salvages split

The UW-La Crosse softball team split a doubleheader with UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, following up a 14-6 loss in the first game with a 5-3 win in the second at North Campus Field.
The Eagles (8-7, 4-3 WIAC) scored four of their runs in the first two innings of the second game and withstood a two-run fifth from the Pointers (15-8, 2-2).
Catcher Sabrina Scardamaglia was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI to lead the La Crosse offense. She singled to lead off the first, doubled home a run in the second and doubled in the fifth while scoring three runs.
Shortstop Katie Block, first baseman Kendra Leis and designated player Gillian Rinehart also drove in a run apiece for La Crosse, which scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Rinehart also had an RBI in the second.
Sydne Shattuck (4-0) picked up the pitching victory after striking out three, walking none and allowing one earned run over four innings. Maddie Muelkens pitched three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and four hits allowed to pick up her first save.
The Eagles had 13 hits in the opener, but they only held the Pointers scoreless in one inning. Block was 4 for 5, while third baseman Jordyn McCormack and right fielder Allison Oster each went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Block doubled and tripled, and Oster hit a home run.
BASEBALL
WIAC
UW-Stevens Point 8, UW-La Crosse 3
UW-Stevens Point 12, UW-La Crosse 9
The Pointers scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to send themselves toward a sweep at Copeland Park.
The Eagles (12-8, 5-7) used a four-run bottom of the fourth to get within 8-6, but Stevens Point countered with three runs in the top of the fifth to keep control in a game that included seven La Crosse pitchers.
Center fielder Zach Carney was 4 for 6, and Connor Roesler, Brennan Schmitt, Andrew Rajkovich, Ethan Gerstner and Spencer Hans each had two hits The eagles had 16 hits, and 14 of them were singles with Schmitt smacking a double and Gerstner a home run.
Gerstner and Shane Coker each drove in three runs for La Crosse.
The Pointers broke away from a 1-1 tie with five runs in the top of the fifth and held the Eagles scoreless until a two-run bottom of the ninth in the first game. Eight players had one hit each for La Crosse, which made its only error in the fifth.
Rajkovich doubled home two ninth-inning runs in his only at-bat. Left fielder Jordan Williams was 1 for 4 and drove in a run to tie the game in the bottom of the second. Jonathan Wizner and Mac Born each doubled for the Eagles (12-7, 5-6).
WOMEN'S GOLF
UW-La Crosse Spring Invitational
ONALASKA — The Eagles beat Viterbo by two shots in a meet played at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek.
La Crosse shot a 62-over-par score of 346 to beat the V-Hawks, who were led by medalist Hannah Moore and her 11-over round of 82. Andrea Schleeper was second to Moore with an 83 and led the Eagles.
Viterbo's Ariel Heuer (84) and La Crosse's Leah Sandberg (87) rounded out the top four, while La Crosse's Grace Ellison and Maija Tanberg and Viterbo's Madison Zloto all tied for fifth at 89.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UW-River Falls 25, UW-La Crosse 3
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Falcons (6-2) scored 14 times in the first half and 11 in the second to hand the Eagles (4-5) their second straight loss.
Britta Nelson, Grace Sommers and Bella Post scored for La Crosse.