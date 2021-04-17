Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse softball team salvages split

The UW-La Crosse softball team split a doubleheader with UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, following up a 14-6 loss in the first game with a 5-3 win in the second at North Campus Field.

The Eagles (8-7, 4-3 WIAC) scored four of their runs in the first two innings of the second game and withstood a two-run fifth from the Pointers (15-8, 2-2).

Catcher Sabrina Scardamaglia was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI to lead the La Crosse offense. She singled to lead off the first, doubled home a run in the second and doubled in the fifth while scoring three runs.

Shortstop Katie Block, first baseman Kendra Leis and designated player Gillian Rinehart also drove in a run apiece for La Crosse, which scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Rinehart also had an RBI in the second.

Sydne Shattuck (4-0) picked up the pitching victory after striking out three, walking none and allowing one earned run over four innings. Maddie Muelkens pitched three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and four hits allowed to pick up her first save.