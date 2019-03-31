STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team had an opportunity for a sweep Sunday against UW-Stevens Point, but it did not execute late.
The Eagles (5-7, 4-2) split the twinbill with the Pointers by winning Game 1, 7-5, but dropped the nightcap 7-6.
Cal Tully led off the ninth inning of Game 2 with a walk. Shane Coker tried to move Tully up 90 feet with a bunt, but he popped out.
Tully then got picked off of first base, and catcher Jake McClellan struck out to end the game.
Although the ending was bitter, the Eagles' attempt to claw back was not. The Eagles trailed 4-1 through three innings, but scored two runs apiece in the fifth and seventh innings.
Right fielder Jack Dwyer had a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to bring UW-L within the one-run deficit. Dwyer also hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to get the scoring started.
Brennan Schmitt, McClellan and Coker each had an RBI in Game 2, too.
Carson Youngquist had a two-run single in the ninth inning of Game 1 that gave the Eagles their advantage on Sunday.
Tully and McClellan both had two hits in Game 1.
Eagles reliever Caleb Willems held the Pointers to one run in 3⅓ innings to earn the win.
Bellevue 4-5, Viterbo 0-0
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bruins junior pitcher Anthony Alvarado held the V-Hawks (6-17, 1-7) to six hits during his eight innings of work to start the doubleheader shutout.
Viterbo sophomore Nolan Grunz had two hits in Game 1. All six Game 1 hits for the V-Hawks were singles.
In Game 2, junior DJ Wilson had two of the V-Hawks' three hits.
Central High School graduate Kyle Gilbertson took the Game 2 loss, as he allowed five earned runs on six hits in 4⅔ innings.
SOFTBALL
Bellevue 3-2, Viterbo 0-1
Bellevue's Brianna Brock held the V-Hawks to one hit in Game 1 during an afternoon where Viterbo (8-17, 3-5) combined for one run and nine hits among both games.
V-Hawks left fielder Kendyl Schine had the team's only hit in the sixth inning of the first game.
Brock struck out 12 and walked one Viterbo batter.
In Game 2, the V-Hawks scored in the seventh inning. Sonya McCormick drove in Caitlin Brown on a double to center field.
V-Hawks pitchers Caitlyn Almberg and Brooklyn Ottelien each allowed an earned run. Almberg pitched four innings, and gave up four hits that included a solo home run.
