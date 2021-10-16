Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse splits two in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse volleyball team split a pair of matches at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday and have now lost two of its past three matches and three of its past five.

The Eagles lost a 26-24, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18 match to Illinois Wesleyan before coming back and beating Finlandia (Mich.) 26-24, 25-18, 25-5 at UW-Eau Claire to move their season record to 17-8.

Emma Lawrence had 17 kills, Megan Adams 17 assists and Sydney Fedderly 12 digs to lead La Crosse in the match against Illinois Wesleyan. Jackie Otterer added 16 assists and Sophie Quelle 10 digs for the Eagles.

Gabrialla Johnson and Brianne Korducki each had six kills against Finlandia. Emily Jenewein had 13 assists and Quelle 10 digs in the win over Finlandia. Adams added 11 assists.

Grand View Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — Second-ranked Viterbo (29-1) picked up wins over 19th-ranked Columbia College and 17th-ranked Montana Tech on Saturday after beating 24th-ranked Grand View on Friday.

Katie Frohmader reached a milestone with her 1,500th career kill as the V-Hawks beat Columbia 25-15, 25-23, 27-25. Frohmader had 14 kills, while Maya Roberts added 13 and Kenzie Winker 11 for Viterbo.

Miah Garant had 17 kills and eight blocks in a 25-19, 29-27, 20-25, 26-24 victory over Montana Tech. Winker added 11 kills and Adrianna Reinhart 13 digs to go with the 23 she had against Columbia.

Lauren Sobasky had 38 assists in the two matches and eclipsed 2,500 for her career. Abbey Johnson had 46 assists in the two matches.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Stout 1

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Sophie Amundson and Ainsley Allan scored for the Eagles after the Blue Devils tied the game at 1 in the 42nd minute.

The Eagles (11-2-2, 4-0) broke the tie when Alexis McMahon found Amundson open for her seventh goal of the season. That goal gave the Eagles a 2-1 halftime lead despite getting 16 shots and holding Stout to one.

Allan, whose seventh goal was the first of the game in the 27th minute, then scored her eighth goal in the 62nd minute to produce the final margin. La Crosse is 9-1-1 in its past 11 games.

