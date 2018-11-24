UW-La Crosse women’s basketball coach Karen Middleton won her 100th career game on Saturday as the Eagles defeated Finlandia University, 69-42, at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles (5-0) outscored Finlandia 22-6 in the second quarter to create a lead they did not surrender. They also went on a 25-2 run over the third and fourth quarters.
Onalaska High School graduate and freshman Emma Gamoke led UW-L with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Dani Craig scored 12, and the Eagles had 10 players score.
Middleton is in her third season with the Eagles and owns a 37-21 record with the team. She also coached six seasons at Western Carolina in addition to several stops as an assistant coach.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Nonconference
UW-La Crosse 69, Bethel 64
ST. PAUL — The Eagles were down eight points with 5 minutes, 42 seconds to go, but that’s when the their defense stepped up.
UW-L’s defense stopped Bethel’s offense 10 out of the last 11 possessions, which pleased coach Kent Dernbach.
“In order to win against really good teams, you have to win with defense,” Dernbach said in a telephone interview. “A real huge credit to our entire team that they believed we could win because of defense.”
UW-L forced the Royals to commit 24 turnovers.
On the offensive side, Brendon Manning made 11 of 12 shots en route to a 24-point game. He scored 14 of those in the first half.
Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson had 11 points in his fifth career collegiate game.
Western 84, UW-Sheboygan 63
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Joshua Brownlee made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Cavaliers (2-1).
Justin Kidd and Malik Lindsey each added 11 in an offensive effort that included all 14 players for Western.
