ORANGE, Calif. — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team continued one of its best starts to a season in program his with a 56-39 win over Redlands on Saturday at the Chapman University Winter Classic.
UW-L is now 11-0 this season and finished the nonconference portion of its schedule unbeaten. The Eagles open WIAC play on Wednesday on the road at Stout.
La Crosse never trailed against Redlands and started the game on a 15-0 run. Its defense was dominant in the first quarter, and forced Redlands (3-9) to go 0-for-12 from the field in the opening 10 minutes. The Eagles led 33-18 at halftime, and then limited Redlands to four points in the third quarter.
UW-L coach Karen Middleton was worried about her team’s fatigue level after surviving the pressure defense of Chapman on Friday, but the Eagles came out with enough in the tank to start fast.
“I think our defense was on point from the start. These kids do a great job at following the (scouting report), who we need to guard as shooters and drivers,” Middleton said. “That helped us settle in.”
Freshman and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke led La Crosse with 12 points, while junior Dani Craig had 11 points. Freshman and Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner scored eight points and six rebounds, while freshman Lexie Higgins had four points and eight rebounds.
Middleton said the team’s hot start to the year was a product of the veterans on the team blending well with the young talent brought in via recruiting.
“I love what our young players have come in and done right away. For them to come in and grasp scouting and what we want to do so quickly, it’s been great,” she said.
“Our veterans like Dani and Delaney (Schoenenberger) have been showing them the way, and they haven’t been afraid to take chances.”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
D3 DESERT INVITATIONAL
Elmhurst 76, UW-L 71
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Eagles couldn’t get shots to fall in the final minutes, instead doing most of their scoring from the free-throw line, but it wasn’t enough. Elmhurst’s Jake Rhode hit a contested midrange jumper with 41 seconds remaining to put Elmhurst up four points, and La Crosse couldn’t find an answer.
A physical game the entire way, UW-L (7-4) let a 29-16 lead in the first half slip away and was caught in 33-all tie at halftime.
Terek Nesheim led La Crosse with 15 points off the bench, shooting 6 of 7 from the field. Senior Taulvish McCray had 12 points, and senior Brendon Manning had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Rhode scored 33 points, including 10 of 16 from the field and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.
NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE CLASSIC
Northwestern 98, Viterbo 87
ORANGE, Iowa — The Red Raiders went 17-for-36 from the 3-point line and the V-Hawks couldn’t keep up.
Jay Small had 29 points for Northwestern, while Craig Sterk had 22. Parker Mulder scored 13 points and had 14 assists.
Viterbo (8-7) was led by Onalaska grad Noah Fredrickson’s 18 points, while Jake Schroeckenthaler added 17 points.
