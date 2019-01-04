LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When facing a postseason-tournament-like level of competition, coming off a nearly month-long layoff isn’t exactly ideal.
But that didn’t seem to bother the UW-La Crosse wrestling team on Friday at the NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals at the Kentucky Expo Center. The 10th-ranked Eagles, one of the 15 ranked teams in the field of 24 NCAA Division III teams in the tournament, went 2-1 in the first day of action, and have a chance to wrestle for fifth place on Saturday.
La Crosse (6-2) started the tournament strong with a 47-0 win over Augustana, then toppled No. 9 York 30-11 before falling 29-6 to No. 1 Augsburg — the D-III national runner-up the past two seasons.
“They’re ranked No. 1 for a reason,” UW-L coach Dave Malecek said of Augsburg. “We’ve just got to up our game and get to that level.”
The Eagles were competitive, though, with three of their seven losses decided by three points or less, and another going to overtime. Despite the loss to the Auggies, La Crosse did well in shaking off any potential rust from such a long break between competitions.
“That (the layoff) is always a concern, but it allowed us to get some guys healthier, and allowed us time for training in specific situations that we needed,” Malecek said. “I really liked how we responded today.”
Junior Sawyer Massie (11-1) went 3-0 at 174 pounds on Friday, including a first-period pin and two one-point decisions. A returning All-American from last season, Massie is ranked third in his weight class in D-III.
“We’re going through a hard training phase right now, and I think it showed a little bit for Massie,” Malecek said. “But I think today he found a way to win some matches that last year he might’ve found a way to lose.”
At heavyweight, junior and Onalaska High School graduate Konrad Ernst (12-0) validated his No. 4 national ranking with a 3-0 morning. He had two quick pins in his early matches, and then kept his composure through a grinding match against Augsburg’s Ethan Holacker to notch a 2-0 win.
Ernst is also a returning All-American for the Eagles.
“Guys are really just trying to survive a match against Konrad,” Malecek said. “He did a good job against Augsburg not losing his cool and doing what he had to to win.”
Sophomore Grant Zamin (10-2) went 2-1 on the day at 157, with his lone loss being a 10-9 decision against Augsburg’s Ryan Epps, the defending national champion. Freshman Cullen Bauer-Trottier (5-2) also went 2-1 at 197.
UW-L starts the second day of the tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday against Millikin.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Mayville State 77, Viterbo 66
The third-quarter run by the visiting Comets was too much for the V-Hawks to overcome at Beggs Gymnasium.
A two-point game in the early portion of the quarter became a 13-point deficit by the end of it, and Mayville State made its free throws down the stretch to ward off a comeback attempt. The Comets went 22 of 24 at the free-throw line and made 11 of 30 3-pointers, led by Joelle Ertl and Kylee Keurung’s 21 points apiece.
Viterbo’s Ambree Schlosser scored a team-best 17 points, while Alyssa Nilssen had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her fifth consecutive double-double. She has eight this season for the V-Hawks (7-8, 0-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 79, Mayville State 63
The V-Hawks got hot in the second half and were able to maintain their halftime lead at Beggs Gymnasium.
Senior and Sparta graduate Cade Anderson scored 19 points and had eight rebounds for Viterbo (9-7, 2-0). Sophomore and Onalaska grad Noah Fredrickson scored 19 points off the bench, and had four assists. Jake Schroeckenthaler also had 15 points off the bench.
