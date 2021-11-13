Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse wrestling team wins in Battle of the Bluffs

The UW-La Crosse wrestling team won the final six matches to post a 32-13 victory over the University of the Ozarks (Ark.) and highlight the Battle of the Bluffs at Mitchell Hall on Friday.

The Battle of the Bluffs also included a Division I dual between the University of Wisconsin and Arkansas-Little Rock and a Division II dual between Upper Iowa and Ouachita Baptist University (Ark.). The Badgers won their dual 32-13, and the Peacocks won theirs 23-15 during an event that drew 882 fans.

UW-La Crosse scored the final 29 points after the Ozarks took a 13-3 with wins in three of the first four matches in the Division III dual.

Nolan Hertel got his team going with a pin at 157 pounds, and Seth Brossard followed with another pin at 165 to give UW-La Crosse a 15-13 lead.

Holmen High School graduates Kalyn Jahn 9184) and Isaac Lahr (197) were also part of the streak of victories. Jahn won by pin and Lahr by technical fall in 2 minutes, 37 seconds.

Luke Clark (174), Ben Kawczynski (285) and Sawyer Sarbacker (133) also posted victories for UW-La Crosse, which was hosting its home opener and next wrestles Saturday at the Luther College (Iowa) Open.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

NSAA Tournament

Viterbo 3, Valley City State 0

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The second-ranked and top-seeded V-Hawks cruised past the Vikings 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 in a semifinal matchup and will play 11th-ranked and second-seeded Bellevue (23-6) for the championship Saturday afternoon.

Miah Garant had 13 kills, while Maya Roberts added nine and Kenzie Winker eight to lead Viterbo (36-1) to its 29th consecutive win.

Cailie Kowal and Lauren Sobasky had 20 and 16 assists, respectively, and Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high 10 digs.

MEN'S SOCCER

CAC Tournament

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The fourth-seeded V-Hawks were shut out by the top-seeded Bruins in a Continental Athletic Conference semifinal and lost for the first time this season.

Viterbo (16-1-1) had a 16-game winning streak stopped when it allowed a goal in the 39th minute. Bellevue held a 6-0 advantage in first-half shots before the V-Hawks evened things up in that category at 4-4 after halftime.

Parker Vajda had Viterbo's lone shot on goal, and Ernesto Ascenzo made three save sin goal for the V-Hawks.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin Lutheran Classic

UW-La Crosse 65, Washington University (Mo.) 54

MILWAUKEE — The Eagles pushed their lead into double figures for good by the end of the third quarter and improved to 2-0.

Eleven players scored for UW-La Crosse, which was led by Kat Fitzgerald's 11 points. Carly Coulthart added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Paige Schumann scored eight points and Julie Seidel seven.

The Eagles, who made 14 of 19 free throws, play Martin Luther College (Minn.) at 1 p.m. Saturday its second game of the invitational.

Viterbo Classic

Viterbo 93, Florida National 58

The V-Hawks (3-2) took out the Conquistadors with a 33-3 run through the second quarter that produced a 50-13 halftime lead at Beggs Gymnasium.

Viterbo shot 68.8% (11 for 16) from the floor and 62.5% (5 for 8) form the 3-point line in the second quarter, and Chyna Young scored seven of her nine points.

The V-Hawks were led by Onalaska Luther grad Kaitlyn Kennedy's 13 points. Central grad Sophie Leinfelder and Nicole Johnson added 12 each, and Kacie Gross and Emma Wagner both scored 10.

Justyne Burgess and Gross each had seven rebounds for Viterbo, which hosts Winona State in the second game of its invitational on Saturday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Northwestern (Iowa.) 96, Viterbo 83

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks (3-1) lost for the first time this season, and the Raiders (5-0) remained undefeated.

Brady Polk scored 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting for Viterbo, which also received five 3-pointers and 19 points from Arcadia graduate Nolan Martin. Nicholas Malovrh added 11 points and Jack Monis nine for the V-Hawks, who trailed by eight points at halftime.

Two Malovrh free throws pulled Viterbo to within 49-44 with 18:31 remaining, but Northwestern responded with a 17-0 run that kept the V-Hawks scoreless until a Monis jump shot with 13:33 left.

