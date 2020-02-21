Local college roundup: Viterbo men's and women's basketball teams pick up wins

A Tyree Young layup with 2 seconds left lifted the Viterbo men's basketball team over Waldorf (Iowa) 63-61 on Friday night at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.
Demitrius Martin, who scored six straight points in the final minute to knot the game at 61, missed a last-second 3-point attempt as the V-Hawks held on in their regular-season finale.
Young scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Viterbo (14-13, 8-6 NSAA), which also got double-digit points from Jack Monis (11) and Robert Cunitz (10).
The V-Hawks managed to shrug off a 29-26 halftime deficit despite shooting just 34 percent from the floor (21-of-61) and 12 percent from 3 (3-of-25).
Martin had a game-high 26 points, but the Warriors (10-17, 7-7) had 17 turnovers.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 96, Waldorf (Iowa) 63
You have free articles remaining.
The V-Hawks had five players in double figures as they won their fourth straight and improved to 11-14 (8-6).
Sophie Leinfelder had a team-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Ambree Schlosser and Madison Lindauer contributed 12 apiece, and Brynn Bozich and Natalia Leguizamon added 10 apiece.
Viterbo, which led 58-29 at the half, was 40-of-72 (56 percent) from the floor and 9-of-20 (45 percent) from 3.
The Warriors (4-22, 2-12) had 34 turnovers.
GYMNASTICS
UW-La Crosse 190.375, Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) 173.075
The Eagles took the top five places in each event en route to their victory.
Jessica Ahrens won the vault (9.650) and balance beam (9.675), while Kerrie Legault won the uneven bars (9.750) and Emma Grant won the floor exercise (9.650).
Grant and Audrey Kaufman tied for second on the vault (9.600); Vanderpool, Kacey Mortenson and Brittany Gutzkow tied for second on the uneven bars (9.450); Mortenson and Olivia Opheim tied for second on the balance beam (9.575); and Opheim was second on the floor exercise (9.475).
Gustavus Adolphus’ Brooke Merila won the all-around (36.650).