Local college roundup: Viterbo men's and women's basketball teams pick up wins

A Tyree Young layup with 2 seconds left lifted the Viterbo men's basketball team over Waldorf (Iowa) 63-61 on Friday night at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.

Demitrius Martin, who scored six straight points in the final minute to knot the game at 61, missed a last-second 3-point attempt as the V-Hawks held on in their regular-season finale.

Young scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Viterbo (14-13, 8-6 NSAA), which also got double-digit points from Jack Monis (11) and Robert Cunitz (10).

The V-Hawks managed to shrug off a 29-26 halftime deficit despite shooting just 34 percent from the floor (21-of-61) and 12 percent from 3 (3-of-25).

Martin had a game-high 26 points, but the Warriors (10-17, 7-7) had 17 turnovers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 96, Waldorf (Iowa) 63

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The V-Hawks had five players in double figures as they won their fourth straight and improved to 11-14 (8-6).