Local college roundup: Viterbo men's, women's basketball teams earn wins over Dickinson State

Led by Tyree Young’s game-high 30 points, the Viterbo men’s basketball team beat Dickinson State (N.D.) 92-83 on Friday night at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium. Young was 11-of-21 from the floor, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and added six assists and five rebounds.
The V-Hawks, who led 44-24 at the half, also got double-digit points from Brady Polk (12) and Jesse Kutz (11). Kutz also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Viterbo, which improved to 8-9 (2-2 NSAA), shot 52 percent from the floor and 36 percent from 3 but made just 17 of its 30 free-throw attempts.
Montel Carlow and Kenny Jackson each had 16 points to lead the Blue Hawks (3-13, 1-3).
You have free articles remaining.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Viterbo 90, Dickinson State (N.D.) 56
The V-Hawks outscored the Blue Hawks in all four quarters as they improved to 6-9 (3-1 NSAA). Viterbo’s Natalia Leguizamon came off the bench and led all scorers with 19 points.
The V-Hawks, which was a blistering 11-of-21 (52 percent) from 3, also got double-digit points from Madison Lindauer (15) and Ambree Schlosser (14). Leguizamon made three 3-pointers, while Lindauer and Schlosser each hit two.
Viterbo forced 30 Dickinson State turnovers and held the Blue Hawks to 35 percent shooting from the floor. Mackenzi Reed had 14 points to lead Dickinson State (5-12, 1-3).