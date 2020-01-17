Local college roundup: Viterbo men's, women's basketball teams earn wins over Dickinson State

Led by Tyree Young’s game-high 30 points, the Viterbo men’s basketball team beat Dickinson State (N.D.) 92-83 on Friday night at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium. Young was 11-of-21 from the floor, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and added six assists and five rebounds.

The V-Hawks, who led 44-24 at the half, also got double-digit points from Brady Polk (12) and Jesse Kutz (11). Kutz also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Viterbo, which improved to 8-9 (2-2 NSAA), shot 52 percent from the floor and 36 percent from 3 but made just 17 of its 30 free-throw attempts.

Montel Carlow and Kenny Jackson each had 16 points to lead the Blue Hawks (3-13, 1-3).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Viterbo 90, Dickinson State (N.D.) 56

The V-Hawks outscored the Blue Hawks in all four quarters as they improved to 6-9 (3-1 NSAA). Viterbo’s Natalia Leguizamon came off the bench and led all scorers with 19 points.