Local college roundup: Viterbo men's, women's basketball teams pick up wins

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Viterbo men’s basketball team won its third game in a row and picked up its first conference win with a 86-65 road victory over NSAA foe Presentation College (S.D.) on Friday.

Noah Fredrickson led the way for the V-Hawks with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Robert Cunitz (21 points), Jesse Kutz (13) and Brady Polk (12) were also in double figures for Viterbo, which improved to 7-8 (1-1).

The V-Hawks shot just 59% from the free-throw line but turned 18 Presentation turnovers into 14 points. Viterbo, which led 44-33 at the half, was 34-of-63 (54%) from the floor and 8-of-24 (33%) from 3.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Viterbo 92, Presentation 49

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The V-Hawks raced out to a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they improved to 5-8 (2-0 NSAA).

Viterbo’s Natalia Leguizam had a game-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting in just 17 minutes off the bench, and Ambree Schlosser and Brynn Bozich added 12 apiece.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WRESTLING

NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals