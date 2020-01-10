Local college roundup: Viterbo men's, women's basketball teams pick up wins

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Viterbo men’s basketball team won its third game in a row and picked up its first conference win with a 86-65 road victory over NSAA foe Presentation College (S.D.) on Friday.
Noah Fredrickson led the way for the V-Hawks with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Robert Cunitz (21 points), Jesse Kutz (13) and Brady Polk (12) were also in double figures for Viterbo, which improved to 7-8 (1-1).
The V-Hawks shot just 59% from the free-throw line but turned 18 Presentation turnovers into 14 points. Viterbo, which led 44-33 at the half, was 34-of-63 (54%) from the floor and 8-of-24 (33%) from 3.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Viterbo 92, Presentation 49
ABERDEEN, S.D. — The V-Hawks raced out to a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they improved to 5-8 (2-0 NSAA).
Viterbo’s Natalia Leguizam had a game-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting in just 17 minutes off the bench, and Ambree Schlosser and Brynn Bozich added 12 apiece.
You have free articles remaining.
WRESTLING
NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 9 UW-La Crosse wrestling team opened the tournament with a 31-21 win over Westminster (Mo.) but dropped its next two duals and was eliminated.
The Eagles lost to No. 8 Johnson and Wales (R.I.) 24-16 and then to Luther (Iowa) 19-18 in the consolation bracket.
UW-L’s Grant Zamin (157 pounds) and Mitch Hertel (174) both won all three of their bouts, and each posted one fall.
GYMNASTICS
UW-Oshkosh 181.900, UW-La Crosse 181.350
OSHKOSH — Despite Emma Grant (floor exercise, 9.425), Kerrie LeGault (uneven bars, 9.550) and Megan Hawkins (vault, 9.525) all winning their respective events, the Eagles narrowly dropped their season-opening match.
UW-Oshkosh’s Emily Gilot won the all-around (36.075) and Kaira Hammond won the balance beam (9.400).