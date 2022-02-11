Local college roundup: Viterbo men win, creep closer to NSAA title

The Viterbo University men's basketball team scored five of the last six points and survived two late shots by Mayville State to post a 67-65 NSAA victory over the Comets at R.W. Beggs Sr. Gymnasium on Friday.

Mayville State led 64-62 before Nicholas Malovrh with 1 minutes, 18 seconds left tied it for the first-place V-Hawks. Brady Polk added a jump shot to give Viterbo the lead with 30 seconds left.

A Mayville State free throw was followed by a Viterbo turnover, but the Comets missed a late layup, and Robert Cunitz pulled down the rebound. He was fouled and made one of two free throws to provide the final margin.

Robert Cunitz scored a team-high 15 points for the V-Hawks (14-11, 8-4), who have a one-game lead on Bellevue and Dakota State in the standings with two games to play. Malovrh added 14 points and Jack Monis 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Viterbo, which held a 37-28 lead at halftime.

The V-Hawks have won three straight games and host Presentation (12-13, 5-7) at 5 p.m. Saturday with a win giving at least a share of the conference title.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Mayville State 84, Viterbo 65

Nicole Johnson scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the V-Hawks (11-9, 6-6), who were outscored in each of the first three quarters and couldn't make up the difference in the fourth at R.W. Beggs Sr. Gymnasium.

Central High School graduate Sophie Leinfelder added 10 points for Viterbo, which made just 5 of 16 shots while falling behind 19-11 in the first quarter and trailed 43-26 at halftime.

The V-Hawks host Presentation at 3 p.m. Saturday.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 8, Kansas Christian 7

Kansas Christian 6, Viterbo 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The V-Hawks (5-3) scored in the fifth to break a 7-7 tie in the fifth inning and win the opener.

Kansas Christian answered Viterbo's three-run fifth inning with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to win the second game.

