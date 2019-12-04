Local college roundup: Viterbo men win while women fall in final seconds

After so many close losses to open up the season, the Viterbo men's basketball team flipped the script on Wednesday night, making the necessary plays late and using Tyree Young's 22 points to pull out a close 68-62 victory over UW-River Falls at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.

Five of the six V-Hawks (4-6) losses have come by six points or less, but Young refused to let another one slip away.

With the V-Hawks trailing 62-60 with two minutes left, Young scored Viterbo's next six points to turn what was once an 11-point second half deficit into a four-point Viterbo lead.

Young finished with a team-high 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting while also leading the way with 10 rebounds. Jack Monis added 15 points and five boards while Nicholas Malovrh added 10 big points off the bench. Malovrh entered the night averaging just 2.4 points per game.

Julian Jackson finished with a game-high 26 points for River Falls (4-3).

The V-Hawks open NSAA play on the road at 5 p.m. Saturday against Waldorf.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Finlandia 56, Viterbo 55