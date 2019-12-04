Local college roundup: Viterbo men win while women fall in final seconds

After so many close losses to open up the season, the Viterbo men's basketball team flipped the script on Wednesday night, making the necessary plays late and using Tyree Young's 22 points to pull out a close 68-62 victory over UW-River Falls at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.
Five of the six V-Hawks (4-6) losses have come by six points or less, but Young refused to let another one slip away.
With the V-Hawks trailing 62-60 with two minutes left, Young scored Viterbo's next six points to turn what was once an 11-point second half deficit into a four-point Viterbo lead.
Young finished with a team-high 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting while also leading the way with 10 rebounds. Jack Monis added 15 points and five boards while Nicholas Malovrh added 10 big points off the bench. Malovrh entered the night averaging just 2.4 points per game.
Julian Jackson finished with a game-high 26 points for River Falls (4-3).
The V-Hawks open NSAA play on the road at 5 p.m. Saturday against Waldorf.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Finlandia 56, Viterbo 55
HANCOCK, Mich. — Harlee Froberg sunk a pair of free throws with six seconds left to give Finlandia (4-7) the nonconference victory.
The V-Hawks (2-4) took control early with a second quarter where they outscored Finlandia 18-5 and led by as much as nine, but Finlandia outscored Viterbo 14-7 in the final frame to steal the victory.
Alyssa Nilssen led the way with a team-high 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the V-Hawks shot just 32 percent from the field including 4 of 17 (23.5%) from deep.
Viterbo is back in action Saturday when they travel to Waldorf for a 3 p.m. tip.