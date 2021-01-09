Local college roundup: Viterbo men,. women sweep Presentation

The Viterbo University women's basketball team evened its overall record and NSAA record with a 74-59 win over Presentation College at Beggs Gymnasium on Friday.

The V-Hawks (2-2, 1-1) outscored the Saints (1-12, 0-2) in every quarter to pick up their first conference win.

Onalaska Luther graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy led Viterbo with 17 points and went 5-for-7 from the 3-point line. Tomah grad Madison Lindauer added 12 points and went 7-for-8 on free throws.

Allie Wojtysiak added 11 and Central grad Sophie Leinfelder 10 for the V-Hawks. Wojtysiak and Arcadia graduate Ellie Hoesley led Viterbo with six rebounds apiece.

Kennedy's 3-pointer with 7:08 left in the game pushed Viterbo's lead into double figures for good.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

NSAA

Viterbo 59, Presentation 52

The V-Hawks (4-3, 1-1) won their first conference game behind a big second half, and sophomore Jack Monis led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds.