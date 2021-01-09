Local college roundup: Viterbo men,. women sweep Presentation

The Viterbo University women's basketball team evened its overall record and NSAA record with a 74-59 win over Presentation College at Beggs Gymnasium on Friday.
The V-Hawks (2-2, 1-1) outscored the Saints (1-12, 0-2) in every quarter to pick up their first conference win.
Onalaska Luther graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy led Viterbo with 17 points and went 5-for-7 from the 3-point line. Tomah grad Madison Lindauer added 12 points and went 7-for-8 on free throws.
Allie Wojtysiak added 11 and Central grad Sophie Leinfelder 10 for the V-Hawks. Wojtysiak and Arcadia graduate Ellie Hoesley led Viterbo with six rebounds apiece.
Kennedy's 3-pointer with 7:08 left in the game pushed Viterbo's lead into double figures for good.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 59, Presentation 52
The V-Hawks (4-3, 1-1) won their first conference game behind a big second half, and sophomore Jack Monis led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Monis was 6-for-12 from the floor, 7-for-9 on free throws and made both attempts from the 3-point line. He also helped the V-Hawks to a 41-32 rebounding advantage.
The Saints (2-13, 0-2) led 33-21 after one half before Viterbo stormed back and held them to 15.4-percent shooting (4-for-26) in the second half.
Nicholas Malovrh scored nine of his 10 points in the second half, and Robert Cunitz added eight of his 10 after halftime to get the V-Hawks a victory.
Monis had eight points and seven rebounds in the second half and gave the V-Hawks the lead for good when his layup with 6:23 left broke a 45-45 tie.