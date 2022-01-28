Local college roundup: Viterbo men's, women's basketball teams swept by Dakota State

The Viterbo University men’s basketball team made a coupe of second-half runs at Dakota State but a long scoreless streak led to a deficit that it couldn’t erase on Friday.

The V-Hawks were within six points with 13 minutes, 38 seconds remaining, but it took them four minutes to score again as that deficit grew to double figures in a 70-65 NSAA loss at Beggs Gymnasium.

Viterbo (11-10, 5-3) was led by Jack Monis, who made 11 of 18 shots and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Brady Polk added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and teammate Nicholas Malovrh added 10 points for the V-Hawks.

Viterbo trailed by eight points on three occasions early in the second half and were within 46-40 when Dakota Mannel scored with 13:38 on the clock. The V-Hawks didn’t score again until Noah Fredrickson’s 3-pointer with 9:28 left cut Dakota State’s lead to 51-43.

The V-Hawks trailed by as many as 13 points after that before fighting back again. A Pol 3-pointer made it 65-60 with 1:08 left, and a Robert Cunitz layup made it 68-65 with 19 seconds to go. The final basket by Monis cut Dakota State’s lead to 68-65, but just 2 seconds remained.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Dakota State 89, Viterbo 51

The V-Hawks (10-4, 5-1) had a seven-game winning streak abruptly end on the Beggs Gymnasium court at the hands of a team it beat by six points less than one week ago.

Viterbo shot just 31.7% (13 of 41) from the floor, missed 12 of 33 free throws and never recovered from a four-point third quarter. The V-Hawks trailed 39-35 at halftime before Dakota State outscored them 27-4 to take a 62-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Viterbo missed all 12 shots it attempted in the third quarter and made just four free throws — in eight attempts — to avoid the scoreless quarter.

Onalaska Luther graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy scored a team-high 13 points and pulled down a team-high five rebounds for Viterbo.

WRESTLING

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 29, UW-La Crosse 14

The 15th-ranked Titans beat the third-ranked Eagles in a conference dual for the first time since the 1989-90 season and snapped a 31-match series losing streak.

Oshkosh won the first two and three of the first four matches to take control before La Crosse used victories by fourth-ranked Nolan Hertel at 157 and fifth-ranked Seth Brossard at 165 to take a 14-11 dual lead.

The Titans won both of the big individual matchups when top-ranked Beau Yineman pinned fifth-ranked Isaac Lahr in 3:28 at 197 and fourth-ranked Jordan Lemcke beat sixth-ranked Ben Kawczynski 2-0 at 285.

Oshkosh also picked up big victories from unranked wrestlers at 133 and 184 when Denis Murphy beat 11th-ranked Sawyer Sarbacker 3-2 and Patrick Curran pinned 10th-ranked Kaylyn Jahn in 3:52.

GYMNASTICS

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 188.45, UW-Eau Claire 180.2

The Eagles picked up a win at Mitchell Hall behind individual victories from Alex Wood on the vault (9.575), Kerrie Legault on the uneven parallel bars (9.525) and Cate Sandvik on the floor exercise (9.55).

La Crosse also had the top four and five of the top six performances on the way to a cumulative 47.3 on the vault.

