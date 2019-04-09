The Viterbo University softball team got two strong outings from its starters on Tuesday in a 3-2, 14-2 sweep of visiting Waldorf (Iowa) at the Viterbo Outdoor Athletic Complex.
A two-run homer in the fourth inning was the only blemish on Brooklyn Ottelien’s start, as she attacked the strike zone and allowed her defense to back her up. She allowed five hits and one walk and struck out two in the win.
The Viterbo offense picked up Ottelien in the sixth, which it started with four consecutive singles to plate three runs. Katelin Gilbertson’s two-run hit was the deciding blow.
The V-Hawks (12-19, 7-7 NSAA) made quick work of the second game, scoring eight runs in the second inning and opening up an 11-1 lead before winning in five innings.
Sonya McCormick went 3-for-3 with four RBI and two steals from the leadoff spot, and Alyssa Nilssen had a double and two RBI.
UW-L drops pair to St. Thomas
Taking on a top-10 team in NCAA Division III on the second day of back-to-back doubleheaders took its toll on the UW-La Crosse softball team’s pitching staff. After a strong showing in a pair of wins Monday, visiting No. 6 St. Thomas teed off on UW-L pitching Tuesday in a 10-0, 7-3 sweep.
The Tommies’ power at the plate was too much in the opener, as they scored six runs of three homers, and three more off doubles. UW-L (15-11) freshman and Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis went 2-for-3.
The Eagles’ offense finally broke through in the third inning of the second game, scoring three runs on a pair of singles and a pair of St. Thomas (22-4) errors, but they still trailed 4-3 after the rally.
St. Thomas hit two more homers in the second game, while UW-L’s Sabrina Scardamaglia went 3-for-4 with two doubles.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Viterbo splits on the road
FOREST CITY, Iowa — The Viterbo University baseball team notched a road conference win with a 10-9 decision in the second game of a doubleheader.
In the opener, a 12-7 loss, Viterbo’s offense responded to take the lead back after losing it twice, but the third time it was too much. Noah Bouley hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and then the V-Hawks rallied for three runs in the fifth to take a 7-6 lead before Waldorf took over.
Two runs in the second, six runs in the third, and two in the sixth inning of the second game gave Viterbo enough cushion. Adam Lowe had two doubles and an RBI, while Zach Earll, Adam Helgeson, and Bouley had two RBI apiece.
Waldorf scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it interesting, but Austin Stibbe got a flyout with men on first and third to end the game.
LOCAL COLLEGE AWARDS
Cook honored by WIAC
UW-La Crosse junior pitcher Connor Cook was named the WIAC pitcher of the week after a dominant outing against St. Thomas on April 4. Cook tied a career-high of 10 strikeouts over 7⅔ innings, allowed just two hits and two walks, and lifted to Eagles (10-8, 6-2 WIAC) to a 6-0 win over the Tommies, who were receiving votes in the ABCA top 25 poll. Cook didn’t allow a runner to advance to second in that start.
Cook is 2-1 on the year, and leads the Eagles in innings pitched (24) and strikeouts (31).
CASWELL HONORED: Viterbo sophomore Ashley Caswell was named the NSAA women’s outdoor track athlete of the week after she was the anchor for the 400 relay team that set a program record at the Ashton May Invitational at UW-La Crosse this weekend. The team’s 49.56-second race was good for fourth at the meet. Caswell was also sixth in the 200 (25.69) and seventh in the 400 (59.56).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Viterbo bring in local-heavy class
The Viterbo women’s basketball team announced its recruiting class Tuesday, and it has a Coulee Region flair to it.
Tomah High School’s Madisyn Brey and Madison Lindauer, Onalaska Luther’s Kaitlyn Kennedy, and sophomore transfer Sophie Leinfelder, a Central grad, will be joining the V-Hawks as part of a 10-player recruiting class.
They’ll be teaming with Aquinas grad Madessa Collins and G-E-T grad Madison Doerr already on the roster.
