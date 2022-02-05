Local college roundup: Viterbo splits men's, women's NSAA basketball games

DICKINSON, N.D. — Robert Cunitz hit two free throws with 1 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, and Noah Fredrickson added another free throw for the final margin with 1 second left as the Viterbo University men's basketball team beat Dickinson State 63-61 in an NSAA game on Friday.
Jack Monis scored a team-high 20 points on 10-for-16 shooting and finished with a team-high 12 rebounds.
Cunitz added 11 points and made all four of his free throws. Brady Polk made two 3-pointers and added nine points, four rebounds and a team-high three assists.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Dickinson State 72, Viterbo 54
DICKINSON, N.D. — The V-Hawks (10-8, 5-5) were outscored in each of the first three quarters and were led by Onalaska Luther graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy's 20 points and five rebounds.
Viterbo, which lost its fifth game in a row, shot just 28.1% from the floor (16 of 57), and Justyne Burgess added seven points and five assists.
WRESTLING
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 43, UW-Stevens Point 0
STEVENS POINTS, Wis. — The Eagles (8-4, 2-2) finished off the dual portion of their season by blanking the Pointers and beating them for the 20th time in a row.
Fourth-ranked Nolan Hertel won by technical fall at 157, and fifth-ranked Seth Brossard won by decision at 165.
Holmen High School graduate Kalyn Jahn, ranked 10th, registered a pin at 184, and Ben Kawczynski, ranked sixth at 285, won by decision.