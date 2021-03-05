Local college roundup: Viterbo volleyball returns with win in spring opener

The Viterbo University women's volleyball team began the spring portion of its schedule with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-18 NSAA victory over Dickinson State on Friday.

Senior Maya Roberts had 15 kills and recorded the 1,000th of her career for the V-Hawks (3-6, 3-4) at Beggs Gymnasium. Abbey Johnson added 22 assists and Caledonia High School graduate Adrianna Reinhart 10 digs for Viterbo, which hosts Valley City State at noon on Saturday.

Holmen graduate Kenzie Winker also had eight kills and nine digs for the V-Hawks.

BASEBALL

Roosevelt (Ill.) 12, Viterbo 1

Viterbo 5, Roosevelt (Ill.) 3

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — The V-Hawks (1-5) picked up their first win during the second game of a doubleheader, but no information was provided.

