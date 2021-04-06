Local college roundup: Viterbo volleyball team advances to NSAA finals

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The Viterbo University volleyball team went to Kenzie Winker late during Tuesday’s NSAA semifinals, and the Holmen High School graduate came through for the V-Hawks.
Winker had three late kills — including the winner — as Viterbo beat Mayville State (N.D.) 25-27, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 18-16 to earn a chance to play for the conference tournament championship.
Winker gave the V-Hawks (12-7) a 15-14 lead in the fifth set with one kill, then tied the score at 16 with the next one. She then connected on the winner to send the third-seeded V-Hawks into a title match against top-seeded Bellevue (Neb.) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bellevue.
Grace Rohde led Viterbo with 18 kills in a win over the tournament’s second-seeded Comets (23-10). Winker and Maya Roberts added 14 apiece, and Katie Frohmader came through with 11 more.
Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart and Winker had 36 and 20 digs, respectively, while Lauryn Sobasky had 40 assists. Teammate Abbey Johnson also had 26 assists to go with 13 digs.
BASEBALL
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 18, UW-Platteville 6 (7)
UW-La Crosse 13, UW-Platteville 6
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Eagles had little trouble getting back on the winning track after losing the second game of a doubleheader to Whitewater on Friday.
La Crosse (8-4, 3-3) evened their conference record by pounding out 31 hits against seven pitchers and getting a sweep of the Pioneers.
Catcher Ethan Gerstner delivered some of the big blows to make Arcadia graduate Zach Pronschinske (2-1) the winning pitcher of the first game. Gerstner was 4-for-5 with four singles and five RBI. He singled twice in the top of the fifth inning and had a two-run single during his second at-bat.
Shortstop Connor Roesler was 3-for-5, and center fielder Zach Carney, third baseman Brady Schmitt, left fielder Colton Schraepfer and right fielder Parker Plume added two hits apiece. Carney, Schmitt, Schraepfer, Plume and designated hitter Mac Born all had two RBI.
Pronschinske struck out five and allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks as La Crosse’s starter. Schmitt allowed two hits and struck out two in following Pronschinske with two scoreless innings.
Schmitt hit his second home run of the season and drove in five runs during the second game.. Plume was 2-for-3 with three RBI and his first home run, while Born went 2-for-5 with two more RBI.
Alex Mach (1-0) was the winning pitcher in the second game with 4⅔ innings of scoreless relief. He struck out six and allowed two hits.
NSAA
Waldorf (Iowa) 17, Viterbo 9 (7)
Viterbo 7, Waldorf (Iowa) 5
FOREST CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks (9-14, 4-6) came back to win the second game and earn a split with the Warriors.
Viterbo scored five runs in the first inning of the second game and held the lead the rest of the way. Waldorf scored all of its runs in the sixth and seventh, but the V-Hawks scored twice in the top of the seventh to keep the advantage.
Left fielder Evan Glunz was 3-for-3 with three RBI in the second game, while first baseman Cole Benson, third baseman Garrett Poblick, second baseman Adam Helgeson and catcher Zach Braun each drove in a run. Shortstop Darrian Escobar-Winter was 2-for-4, and Kyle Gilbertson picked up the win with 10 strikeouts and seven hits allowed over six innings.
Waldorf scored eight runs in the first two innings of the first game.
Glunz was 3-for-6, and Benson drove in two runs for Viterbo. Benson, Escobar-Winter and Kevin Brandt each hit a home run for the V-Hawks.