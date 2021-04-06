Local college roundup: Viterbo volleyball team advances to NSAA finals

UW-La Crosse 13, UW-Platteville 6

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Eagles had little trouble getting back on the winning track after losing the second game of a doubleheader to Whitewater on Friday.

La Crosse (8-4, 3-3) evened their conference record by pounding out 31 hits against seven pitchers and getting a sweep of the Pioneers.

Catcher Ethan Gerstner delivered some of the big blows to make Arcadia graduate Zach Pronschinske (2-1) the winning pitcher of the first game. Gerstner was 4-for-5 with four singles and five RBI. He singled twice in the top of the fifth inning and had a two-run single during his second at-bat.

Shortstop Connor Roesler was 3-for-5, and center fielder Zach Carney, third baseman Brady Schmitt, left fielder Colton Schraepfer and right fielder Parker Plume added two hits apiece. Carney, Schmitt, Schraepfer, Plume and designated hitter Mac Born all had two RBI.

Pronschinske struck out five and allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks as La Crosse’s starter. Schmitt allowed two hits and struck out two in following Pronschinske with two scoreless innings.