Local college roundup: Viterbo volleyball team knocks off Valley City State

The ninth-ranked Viterbo University women’s volleyball team rallied after losing the first set to pick up a 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 NSAA victory over Valley City State (N.D.) at Beggs Gymnasium on Saturday.

Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker led the V-Hawks (13-5, 3-0), who won their fifth straight match and lost a set after posting four straight sweeps.

Grace Rohde added 12 kills, Lauryn Sobasky 26 assists and Onalaska graduate Cailie Kowal 14 assists and 11 digs for Viterbo.

Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 20 digs, and Kenidi McCabe added 14.

Loras Invitational

DUBUQUE, Iowa — UW-La Crosse won twice, picking up a 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Loras and a 25-18, 25-22, 28-26 win over Madison Edgewood.

Brianne Korducki had a combined 27 kills, and Gabrialla Johnson added 21 for the Eagles (7-8).

Megan Adams had 37 assists and Korducki 28 digs. Adams also had 22 digs.

CROSS COUNTRY

Pioneer Gender Equity Invitational

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Viterbo’s women placed second and its men fourth at a seven-team invitational hosted by UW-Platteville.

The V-Hawks had three of the top seven finishers in the women’s race, and their team score of 45 was only beaten by Ripon (41).

Junior Madelyn Adam led the way with a fifth-place finish and time of 24 minutes, 1.6 seconds. Junior Anya Hirsch finished sixth (24:04.5) and junior Brenna McDonough seventh (24:05.6). Junior Vanessa Thomas (ninth, 24:37) and freshman Hannah Butler (18th, 25:03.3) also scored for the V-Hawks.

Viterbo’s men placed fourth with a score of 133 in a meet won by UW-Platteville (21). Freshman Cameron La Mere, a Holmen graduate, was fourth (26:40.2) and the only V-Hawk among the top 20.