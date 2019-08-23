The Viterbo University volleyball team remained unbeaten by defeating Trinity Christian College 25-18, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20 at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium on Thursday.
The fifth-ranked V-Hawks (5-0) have won their home opener every year since 2008.
Miah Garant had 20 kills to lead Viterbo, which also received nine kills from Katie Frohmader and six from freshman and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker. Lauryn Sobasky had 23 assists, and Rachel Frankowski had 15 digs. Abbey Johnson added 16 assists and Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart 12 digs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Viterbo 3, Dordt 0
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Megan Goodman scored twice and Sydney King once for the V-Hawks (1-0-1), whjo had a 2-0 lead by halftime.
Both of Goodman's goals were unassisted, and Goodman assisted on King's goal in the first half. Viterbo's defense allowed Dordt just one shot on goal, and that was saved by Kate Cronin.
MEN'S SOCCER
Dordt 5, Viterbo 0
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The V-Hawks (0-2) received three saves from Nate Regas and gave up0 two goals in the first half and three in the second.
Viterbo had two shots on goal, getting one each from Cole Hollander and Patrick Kaminski.
