WATERTOWN, S.D. — Another year, another NSAA tournament title for the Viterbo women’s volleyball team.
After dropping the first set, the V-Hawks (31-5) won the next three to finish off Dakota State 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 to win their fifth straight NSAA tournament at the Watertown Civic Center in Watertown, S.D.
Katie Fromhader led the team’s offensive attack with 20 kills while Miah Garant (18) wasn’t far behind. Maya Roberts (15) also finished in double-figure kills to contribute to the team’s total of 65 compared to Dakota State’s 46. Abbey Johnson and Lauryn Sobasky split setting duties with 28 and 27 assists, respectively.
Caledonia High School graduate Adrianna Reinhart led the V-Hawks defense with 16 digs, followed by 15 from Rachel Frankowski. Sobasky tacked on 10 digs to to her double-figure assist performance.
Next up for the V-Hawks is the NAIA National Championships at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Pool play is Dec. 3-5 followed by a 16-team bracket play on Dec. 6-7.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras Tipoff Classic
Uw-La Crosse 84, Blackburn 44
DUBUQUE, Iowa. — The Eagles (3-0) started things early against Blackburn (0-3), jumping out to a 49-12 halftime lead and never looked back.
UW-L had four double-figure scorers with Ethan Anderson and Henry Noone finishing with 15 apiece. Terek Nersheim followed with 13 points, and Seth Anderson had 11. Noone was 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and was also 5-for-8 from the free throw line. As a team the Eagles shot 52 percent from the field and were 14 of 32 from 3-point range.
Nesheim led the team with eight rebounds, followed by five from Ethan Anderson, Seth Anderson and Sam Suchomel.
UW-L is back in action at Marian on Tuesday in Fond du Lac.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eau Claire Classic
UW-La Crosse 84, Simpson 68
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Eagles (3-1) utilized a hot touch from beyond the arc and balanced scoring to defeat Simpson.
Five Eagles finished in double figures led by Dani Craig’s 21 points, followed by 13 from Carly Coulthart and 12 from Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner. Onalaska alumna Emma Gamoke had 11 points, and Delaney Schoenenberger had 10, as the Eagles hit 13 of 26 3-pointers. Craig led in rebounds with six as Steiner and Schoenenberger turned in five apiece.
Next for the Eagles is their home opener against Cornell College at 3 p.m. Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
NCAA Division 3 Midwest Regionals
WINNECONNE, Wis. — The UW-L men placed second in their 36-team field with a team score of 89 and had five runners finish in the top 30.
Senior Tyler Nault led the way with a time of 24 minutes, 40.9 seconds to finish third overall. Senior Josh Schraeder (24:55.4) followed in eighth. Junior Peter Schommer (25:23.9) finished 23rd, and senior Matt Bourland (25:29.4) and junior chris Pahnke (25:30.3) followed in 28th and 30th, respectively. With the second-place finish, UWL earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championships scheduled for Saturday, November 23 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The UW-L women took third with a team score of 116. Sophomore Rachel Jeffers (22:30.6) was first for the Eagles and 11th overall. Sophomore Delaney Schultz (22:54.4) finished 21st and freshman Maddie Hannan (23:00.4) came in 25th. Junior Maddy Sweeney (23:03.2) finished in 28th.
WRESTLING
Luther Invitational
DECORAH, Iowa. — Tristan Jenny placed third in the 125-pound weight class for UW-L, which had a handful of podium finishes on Saturday.
Jenny won his third place match in major decision fashion, winning 11-1 against Coe’s Amier Khamis. Holmen grad Kalyn Jahn (184) finished third and won his final match with a pin against Sam Melton (UW-Eau Claire).
Reed William placed fourth at 184 after falling in the third-place match due to a medical forfeit. Williams posted a 7-6 win over Bryce Overson (Cornell) and a 12-0 win against Bronson Harmon (Wartburg). Brandon Murphy (133) and Kaleb O’Reilly (174) finished fourth, Connor Williams (184) and Zachary Weiler (141) finished fifth, and Isaac Gust (184) finished sixth.
WOMENS SOCCER
A.I.I Championship
Georgia Gwinnett 2, Viterbo 0
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The V-Hawks (9-4-2) closed the books on their season in a shutout loss against Georgia Gwinnett (14-5-1) in the Association Independent Institutions title game.
Georgia Gwinnett scored a goal in each half to earn the win. Viterbo had 12 shots, six of which were on goal.
Abby Breitbach was in goal for the V-Hawks recording four saves.
