Local college roundup: Viterbo women beat Bellevue for first time

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Senior Alyssa Nilssen made a 3-pointer with 11.9 seconds left to lift the Viterbo University women’s basketball team to its first win over Bellevue in an NSAA game on Friday.

Nilssen’s 22 points led the way as the V-Hawks won 67-64 at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

Viterbo (7-10, 4-2) scored 15 points off of 19 Bellevue turnovers and had a lead of as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter before is started slipping away.

Bellevue trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter, and an Ally Wojtysiak layup gave the V-Hawks a 62-51 lead with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left. But Viterbo didn’t score again until a layup by Nilssen with 1:22 to go broke a 62-62- tie and ended Bellevue’s 11-point run.

The V-Hawks missed eight straight shots between those two baskets.

Elexis Martinez tied the game at 64 on two free throws with 57 seconds left before Nilssen hit the winning shot. Bellevue got one shot on its final possession but couldn’t score.

Wojtyasik and Kaitlyn Kennedy each added 10 points for Viterbo. Wojtyasik led the V-Hawks with 10 rebounds.