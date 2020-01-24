Local college roundup: Viterbo women beat Bellevue for first time

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Senior Alyssa Nilssen made a 3-pointer with 11.9 seconds left to lift the Viterbo University women’s basketball team to its first win over Bellevue in an NSAA game on Friday.
Nilssen’s 22 points led the way as the V-Hawks won 67-64 at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.
Viterbo (7-10, 4-2) scored 15 points off of 19 Bellevue turnovers and had a lead of as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter before is started slipping away.
Bellevue trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter, and an Ally Wojtysiak layup gave the V-Hawks a 62-51 lead with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left. But Viterbo didn’t score again until a layup by Nilssen with 1:22 to go broke a 62-62- tie and ended Bellevue’s 11-point run.
The V-Hawks missed eight straight shots between those two baskets.
Elexis Martinez tied the game at 64 on two free throws with 57 seconds left before Nilssen hit the winning shot. Bellevue got one shot on its final possession but couldn’t score.
Wojtyasik and Kaitlyn Kennedy each added 10 points for Viterbo. Wojtyasik led the V-Hawks with 10 rebounds.
Nilssen has 1,332 career points and is eighth all-time for the Vi-Hawks. She is also five rebound shy of passing Audrey Schuster for second place in program history.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Bellevue 71, Viterbo 66
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue (15-6, 6-0) remained unbeaten in the conference by outscoring the V-Hawks by eight in the first half and holding on for the win.
Noah Fredrickson and Lowden Rockweiler scored 13 points each to lead Viterbo (9-10, 3-3), which fought back by shooting 48.1 percent from the floor in the second half.
Rockweiler made three 3-pointers and brought Viterbo within 61-58 on two free throws with 5:51 left. Niamey Harris, who scored a game-high 17 points, eventually hit a 3 for Bellevue to keep it in control.
WRESTLING
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 26, UW-Platteville 14
The Eagles won three of the last four matches to prevail over the Pioneers, who were with 12-9 after Nathan Wynsma decisioned Nick Fetzner 7-3 at 165 pounds.
Mitchell Hertel (174), Connor Williams (184) and Isaac Lahr (197) followed Wynsma’s win with victories — Lahr’s by pin — that pushed La Crosse’s lead to 26-9. Hertel won by technical fall.