Local college roundup: Viterbo women's volleyball advances in NSAA

The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team advanced to the semifinal round of the NSAA Tournament on Tuesday by winning for the ninth time in its last 10 matches.

The third-seeded V-Hawks had little trouble in beating sixth-seeded Presentation 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 at Beggs Gymnasium and advancing to a semifinal match at second-seeded Mayville State (N.D.) on April 6.

Viterbo (11-7) was led by senior Maya Roberts, who had 17 kills, and Caledonia High School graduate Adrianna Reinhart, who had 15 digs.

Holmen graduate Kenzie Winker had two of her nine kills late in the second set to help with the 25-13 victory, and sophomore Abbey Johnson had 24 assists.Lauryn Sobasky added 19 assists and Grace Rohde nine kills for the V-Hawks.

Viterbo lost a five-set match to Mayville State in October but beat it 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 on March 10. The V-Hawks had four players with at least 10 kills in the victory, and Rohde’s 14 led the way.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 9, Dubuque (Iowa) 0