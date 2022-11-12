Local college roundup: Viterbo women's volleyball team wins NSAA Tournament

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team avenged a recent loss to Bellevue to capture its fourth straight NSAA tournament championship on Saturday.

The V-Hawks were pushed, but they prevailed in four tight sets 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23.

A service error in set four secured ninth-ranked Viterbo (28-7) the title. Junior outside hitter and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker led the V-Hawks with 18 kills while freshman Jada Mitchell added 15.

Winker had the set-winning kill in the second while Grace Rohde had the winner in the first among her eight kills.

Senior Lauryn Sobasky had 26 assists with sophomore Cailie Kowal adding 21. Senior Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 25 digs while sophomore Kenidi McCabe had 19.

The V-Hawks — now with nine conference tournament titles since 2012 — await to see who they will face in the first round of the NAIA national tournament.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 85, Lawrence 55

DE PERE, Wis. — The Eagles (3-0) remained unbeaten after building a 16-point halftime lead.

Carly Coulthart scored a team-high 15 points and made 5 of 6 attempts from the 3-point line.

UW-L made 12 of 29 3-point attempts, and Lauryn Milne added 11 points. Madisyn Kilboten added 10 points and Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner a team-high eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Iowa Wesleyan 74, Viterbo 63

The V-Hawks (1-4) dropped their third straight game, this time to the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers, after leading at halftime by four points.

A 9-0 run in the third put the Tigers ahead for good before shooting 70% from the field and 11-for-12 from the free throw line in the fourth.

Breanna Wendland had 23 points for the Tigers while Isabell West had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Four Viterbo players had double digit points, led by junior guard Natalia Leguizamon with 16.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Marietta Shrine Tournament

UW-La Crosse 74, Guilford 68

MARIETTA, Ga. — The 15th-ranked Eagles (3-0) had a 13-point halftime lead cut to one but recovered to win their third game in a row.

Senior Ethan Anderson, a Black River Falls graduate, scored a team-high 21 points by making 7 of 12 shots and added six rebounds and three assists.

Torin Hannah added 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds for UW-La Crosse, which shot 50% from the floor and made 11 3-pointers. Hannah made 5 of those on 8 attempts.

Northwestern College Classic

Northwestern 100, Viterbo 77

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks (3-2) couldn’t get out of an 11-point hole after one half and lost their second straight game.

Robert Cunitz made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Viterbo, which made 10 of 22 attempts from long range.

Ben Olson and Jack Monis both had 16 points and six rebounds for Viterbo, which shot 43.9% (25 of 57) from the floor.

CROSS COUNTRY

NCAA Division III North Regional

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s teams earned bids to the national meet next weekend with second-place finishes.

The men ran to a team score of 84 and finished behind UW-Whitewater’s 72. The women had a team score of 64 and were beaten only by St. Olaf’s 41.

Both will run in the national meet at Forest Acres Golf Course in Lansing, Mich., on Saturday.

Aquinas graduate Ethan Gregg placed second in the men’s 8,000-meter race with a time of 24 minutes, 18.59 seconds, and he was backed up by a fourth-p-lace finish from teammate Isaac Wegner (24:29.65). Carey Fairchild finished 14th (24:59.01), Parker Huhn 26th (25:24.38) and Elias Ritzkel 36th (25:35.14).

Maddie Hannan’s fourth-place finish and time of 22:11.52 in the 6,000-meter course led the women’s team. Jenna Lovejoy was also 11th (22:34.12), Julia Anderson 13th (22:38.82), Katelyn Chadwick 15th (22:41.69) and Maddy Vantassel 21st (22:49.28) for the Eagles.