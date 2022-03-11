Local college roundup: Zenkovich wins national indoor championship for UW-La Crosse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Junior Hannah Zenkovich highlighted the action for the UW-La Crosse men's and women's track and field teams during the first day of the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships by winning the pentathlon on Friday.

Zenkovich had the top performance in the long jump (18 feet, 2½ inches) and was third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.94 seconds), high jump (5-4¼) and 800 (2:24.09). She also finished sixth among pentathletes in the shot put (34-8½) for a score of 3,744 points.

Logan Bruce of Ithaca (N.Y.) was second with 3,662 points and Erin Pasch of DePauw (Ind.) third with 3,640.

UW-La Crosse teammate Skylar White, a freshman, placed eighth with 3,360 points. She had the sixth-best performance in the 800 (2:24.5), was seventh-best in the shot put (34-5½), eighth-best in the high jump (5-1¾) and 11th in the long jump (17-0¾).

Zenkovich also qualified in the long jump and turned in a sixth-place effort of 18-5.

UW-La Crosse's women's distance medley relay team of Maddie hannan, Brooke McDowell, Claire Koenecke and Emma Malooly finished sixth in 11 minutes, 47.11 seconds, and Sam Blaskowski finished seventh in the men's long jump at 23-8.

Blaskowski also qualified for the finals in the 60 dash (6.74) and 200 (21.84). He was second in the 60 prelims and eighth in the 200 prelims.

Emma Lawrence qualified for the finals with the third-fastest time of 8.66 in the 60 hurdles, and Michael Madoch is a finals qualifier in the mile (4:11.26).

The men's 1,600 relay (3:20.31) and women's 1,600 relay (3:51.1) also qualified for Saturday finals.

WRESTLING

NCAA Division III Championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Nolan Hertel qualified for the 157-pound quarterfinals but dropped a 5-3 decision to Rhode Island College's Nathan Lackman.

Hertel (21-4) rebounded to win his consolation match and stay alive in the bracket.

Seth Broussard (26-2) lost his first match at 165 but came back to win twice — 7-3 over Loras' Gabe Fiser and a pin of U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Philip Rogers — and stay alive for Saturday's consolation matches.

Brandon Murphy (12-16, 125 pounds) was eliminated after two losses, and Ben Kawcyznski (28-7, 285) split four matches, winning twice by decision and losing by pin in his second consolation match.

