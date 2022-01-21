Local college roungup: Viterbo basketball teams sweep Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Viterbo University men's basketball team crept above the .500 mark by stopping Bellevue's three-game winning streak in an NSAA game at Gordon Lozier Athletic Center on Friday.

Robert Cunitz scored a game-high 22 points for the V-Hawks (10-9, 4-2), while Brady Polk added 18 and Jack Monis 14 and five rebounds in a 67-63 victory.

The Bruins (12-9, 4-2) used a nine-point run to take a 43-42 lead with 8 minutes, 51 seconds left, but Viterbo responded by scoring 14 of the next 17 points to take control for good.

Two free throws by Polk later pushed Viterbo's lead to 67-60 before Bellevue beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to produce the final margin.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 72, Bellevue 65

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Onalaska Luther graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy scored 24 points as the V-Hawks (9-3, 4-0) remained unbeaten in conference play.

Kennedy made 7 of 14 shots and went 5-for-9 on attempts form the 3-point line for Viterbo, which took a 36-25 halftime lead when Arcadia grad Ellie Hoesley beat the halftime buzzer with a layup.

Faith Ross made a 3-pointer to get Bellevue (8-13, 1-5) within 61-56 with 3 minutes to play, but Laura Jurek's putback gave Viterbo a 65-60 lead with 53 seconds left.

The V-Hawks then made seven free throws in the final 48 seconds to hold off the Bruins.

GYMNASTICS

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 189.45, UW-Stout 187.075

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Eagles had their best overall score of the season and best score on the uneven parallel bars of the season.

Madi Vanderpoll won the individual championship on the vault (9.625) and finished fourth on the uneven parallel bars (9.575). Rachel Chelsey won the floor exercise (9.65), placed second on the vault (9.575) and third on the uneven parallel bars (9.6).

Kerrie Legault won the uneven parallel bars (9.65) and Emma Grant the balance beam (9.775).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.